GRAND RAPIDS – It’s been 53 years since Spring Lake wrestling has crowned a champion.

Now, they have two top three finishers in seniors Jack Parker and Max Montgomery, to enshrine into Laker wrestling history. In 1968 Spring Lake’s Michael TenBrink won the 180 lb. state championship, but now, Parker joins the list of Laker champions, closing the final chapter to a satisfying career. Parker defeated Mason sophomore Tayden Miller 6-1 in three rounds to seal the victory, while Montgomery climbed back in the consolation rounds to take third, beating Fremont’s Tee Ward 5-4 in the third place final at Van Andel Arena.

