Spring Lake senior wrestler Jack Parker, right, celebrates with his coaches Dan Robinson, middle, and Alec Lininger, left, moments after winning the Div. 2 state championship at 119 lbs. Parker, the No. 1 ranked wrestler in his class, convincingly beat Mason sophomore Tayden Miller to give the Lakers their first individual wrestling championship since 1968.
Spring Lake senior wrestler Max Montgomery celebrates with coach Alec Lininger after defeating Tee Ward 5-4 to receive third place in his 112 lb. weight class at the Div. 2 individual state finals at Van Andel Arena on Friday.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake senior wrestler Jack Parker embraces with coach Alec Lininger after winning the Div. 2 individual state championship at 119 lbs. on Friday.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
GRAND RAPIDS – It’s been 53 years since Spring Lake wrestling has crowned a champion.
Now, they have two top three finishers in seniors Jack Parker and Max Montgomery, to enshrine into Laker wrestling history. In 1968 Spring Lake’s Michael TenBrink won the 180 lb. state championship, but now, Parker joins the list of Laker champions, closing the final chapter to a satisfying career. Parker defeated Mason sophomore Tayden Miller 6-1 in three rounds to seal the victory, while Montgomery climbed back in the consolation rounds to take third, beating Fremont’s Tee Ward 5-4 in the third place final at Van Andel Arena.
