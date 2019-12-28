GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Spring Lake bounced back on Saturday with a tight 65-60 win over Traverse City St. Francis.
“This is what the doctor ordered,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “We needed this. We had a tough emotional loss to Grand Haven and then to have last night's game where we didn’t finish the way that we wanted to. To come here tonight and have them hit eight threes in the first half, I’m saying holy smokes. That will be a good lesson for me to bring up for my team throughout the year.”
Spring Lake jumped on the Gladiators early. A quick five points from Sam Sheridan and a layup from Lucas Lyyski had the Lakers leading 7-3. St.Francis battled back and unleashed a barrage of threes including five in a row from one player. Despite the stellar shooting of that player, Spring Lake led 19-17 after one.
Quarter number two was when the Gladiators settled in and took the lead in the game. The Lakers were down seven with under a minute to go in when Sheridan was intentionally fouled, so he got to shoot two free throws. During the free throws for the intentional foul, a St. Francis player was called for a technical foul. Sheridan was awarded another pair of free throws and he went 4-4. The Lakers went into halftime only trailing by 3.
The Gladiators pushed the lead to 10 during the third quarter, but a late Spring Lake run brought the game within striking distance. Spring Lake was down 45-41 heading into the games final quarter.
The game was tied at 50 when Sheridan had another five point stretch with two big free throws and a 3-pointer. The Lakers controlled the game the rest of the way leading 63-60 when Sheridan was fouled and made two final free throws to secure the victory for the Lakers.
“Lots of practice. Free throws have always been stressed as to me as one of the most important parts of the game since I was a little kid,” Sheridan said about his ability to remain calm at the free throw line. “Late summers shooting 100 a day and things like that have helped me get comfortable at the line.”
Sheridan led the team with 18 points in the game. Lyyski had a double double with 16 points and 12 rebounds and Cayden Ball continued his strong three point shooting with 13 points.
The Lakers are now 3-2 on the season and play next Jan. 10 at Allendale.
