COOPERSVILLE — Under normal circumstances, Spring Lake would have had to scrap and claw for a first playoff win since 2001.
However, Friday night’s performance against Fremont shed any talk of an asterisk as the Lakers rode a dominant first half to a comfortable 48-0 victory. The only damper on a memorable night came in the venue, as Coopersville played host due to trouble with the playing surface at Grabinski Field.
