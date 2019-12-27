GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Despite their continued efforts for a comeback, Spring Lake came up short in their first game of the Lake Michigan Cup. The Lakers lost 58-55 to Glen Lake.
“I was very pleased with the way that we battled back. You do that by starting at the defensive end,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “I thought 33 points in the first half was too much. We talked about playing better defense in the second half and I thought we did.”
Glen Lake came out of the gates fast hitting their first two 3-pointers before the Lakers scored their first basket. Zach Keyser was the early standout for Spring Lake, scoring the teams first seven points. The Lakers then hit a pair of threes to take their first and only lead of the game. After one quarter, the Lakers trailed Glen Lake 21-15.
Spring Lake quickly cut into the Glen Lake lead in the second. Jaron Little and Zach Keyser were able to score points in the paint and Lucas Lyyski hit a 3-pointer to bring the game within one. Core cited free throws as one of the places the team struggled during the game, and those struggles began in the second quarter. The Lakers couldn’t take advantage of their early run and went into the locker room trailing 33-28.
“Our free throw percentage is 67 or 68 percent for the year and before the game we wanted our players to get to the line. Tonight, we shot 47 percent from the line. The free throw shooting makes a big difference when you lose three,” Core said.
The third quarter was a big one for Spring Lake. Callum Saxe opened up the Lakers’ scoring with a steal and fast break layup. The Lakers made a concerted effort to clean up their defense in the second half. That defense sparked a positive quarter that ended with the Lakers only trailing by two.
Glen Lake began the fourth by scoring five unanswered points in the first minute, leading to a Spring Lake timeout. Lyyski came out and hit a 3-pointer immediately after and hit a free throw to bring it back to a five point game. The two teams went back and forth until there was one minute left in the and Spring Lake was trailing by six.
Lyyski drew a foul and made both of his free throws to cut the lead to four. Glen Lake responded with a layup and pushed the lead back to six, seemingly ending any chance of a Laker comeback. With 28.5 seconds remaining in the game Cayden Ball hit a tough contested three bringing the game back to three points and the Lakers fouled hoping to give themselves more chances. On the following foul shot, a Glen Lake player got called for a lane violation, giving Spring Lake another shot to shoot a 3-pointer and send the game to overtime.
The Lakers called a timeout and drew up a play, but Glen Lake was not fooled and stole the pass leading to a foul and a pair of free throws for Glen Lake. The player missed both free throws, all the Lakers needed to do was grab a rebound and they were still alive in the game. The Glen Lake player managed to grab his own rebound and officially end the Spring Lake comeback bid.
Lyyski led the Lakers with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Keyser finished with 10 points, four rebounds and two assists. Cayden Ball was the third leading scorer with nine to go along with two rebounds and two assists.
The Lakers play their second Lake Michigan Cup game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m against Traverse City St. Francis.
