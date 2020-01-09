SPRING LAKE TWP. — A flu bug knocked out seven of 29 swimmers on the Spring Lake swim team this week.
Add in the prospect of a third meet in six days, and the Lakers were hardly at full capacity ahead of facing Holland Christian. There were bright spots throughout the night, but the Maroons were clear winners on Thursday night, winning 113-72.
"Three of the top four teams in the division are in our conference, and we get them all this week," Spring Lake head coach David Kieft said. "We're appropriately tired right now."
The Lakers were hit hardest in the relays, where Laker captain Joey Wachter was unavailable due to illness. Holland Christian took the top two times in the 200-yard medley relay as well as wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Spring Lake relied on KJ Losee and Charles Brown as their main points-earners on the night. Losee won the 200 freestyle by six seconds with a time of 1 minute, 43.94 seconds.
"I keep floating around Cam Peel's pool record. We're enjoying all the yards," Losee said of the holiday break. "It's been a lot of fun, but brutal. We're really busy and just started school as well."
Brown had to hold onto a lead down the last 25 yards of his 200 medley, but won with a time of 2:10.54.
"The fly is my best, but I just lose ground in the breaststroke and backstroke," Brown said. "I just had to hold my ground."
Ethan Hare was a third-place finisher in the 50 freestyle behind a pair of Maroons, while Wit Miller, James Handrich and Carver Szotko finished 2-3-4 in the diving competition.
Brown held a lead through the first 50 yards of the 100 butterfly, but was tracked down by Holland Christian's Colin Kalkman, who won with a 55.82, just ahead of Brown at 56.57.
Luke Zuelke finished second in the 100 freestyle with a 54.19 before Losee won the 500-yard freestyle by a little over 35 seconds. His 4:54.95 beat out Holland Christian's Christian Hoeksema, who swam a 5:30.3.
Jake Fisher and Mason Pomeroy took the third and fourth places of the 100 backstroke, finishing with a 1:09.28 and 1:10.65 respectively. Joseph Westhoff finished out the individual placers for the Lakers with a second-place swim in the 100 breaststroke at 1:15.85.
This was the busiest week of the Lakers' schedule to date, with a small break from meets before Tuesday's trip to Jenison. Even with meets happening so quickly, Losee felt that the team handled all the outside noise well.
"Winter break was fantastic," the senior said. "We've loved all the time and training."
Spring Lake's meet at Jenison on Tuesday starts at 6 p.m.
