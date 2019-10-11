SPRING LAKE – The Lakers were at home Friday night taking on conference rival Grand Rapids Catholic Central. The Cougars hot offense could not be cooled off by the rain and sub 50 degree weather as they ran away with a 42-14 victory.
“We played a really good football team and we got behind, but our kids came out, they fought and they didn’t quit. They played until the very last whistle and that’s all you can really expect out of them.” Spring Lake head coach Dan Start said.
The Lakers got the ball first in the contest, but could not get their running game going forcing a Spring Lake punt. Matt Bierman’s punt got a great roll and pinned the Cougars on their own three-yard line. Plays later, Catholic Central quarterback Joe Silveri scrambled 70 yards for a touchdown and the opening score of the game.
The rain and windy conditions led to both teams relying on running the ball in the first quarter. The quarter ended with the Cougars leading 6-0. The score would hold there until there were three minutes and 50 seconds remaining in the first half and Silveri added his second touchdown of the game with a one-yard touchdown run. The Lakers got the ball back with plenty of time to retaliate before the end of the half, but was unable to take advantage.
The Cougars scored one more time before the end of first half when Jace Williams caught a touchdown pass from Silveri. The Cougars held a 21-0 lead at halftime. The Lakers offense was held to only 44 total yards in the first half, while the Cougars racked up 275.
The second half started with a pair of Catholic Central rushing touchdown first by Nicholas Hollern and second by Shawn Wells, extending the Cougar lead to 35. On the ensuing drive, the Lakers struck back. Quarterback Zach Keyser faked a handoff to his running back and ran 65 yards for the first Spring Lake score of the night. After three quarters, Spring Lake trailed 35-7.
Steve Ready followed up with a touchdown of his own, scoring from three yards out and cutting the lead to 21. Ready’s rushing touchdown was the last score of the game for the Lakers, as Hollern scored one more time for Catholic to reach the games final score.
“We will go back and watch the film and see what worked and what didn’t work,” Start said. “We’ll see why things didn’t work and try to get things coached up this week and try to get the boys ready against Allendale. They are going to be a good team, especially on the offensive side, we’ve got to keep them off the field.”
The Lakers fall to 4-3 on the season and go on the road next week to take on O-K Blue rival Allendale.
“We just have to keep things positive. The kids played hard,” Start said. “They did a lot of really good things. The score shows what the score shows, but they did a lot of good things this game and it’s going to be important to highlight those. They worked hard and gave it their best effort. It wasn’t like they just rolled over and laid down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.