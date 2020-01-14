SPRING LAKE TWP. — In their first home game of the season, the Lakers fell short against conference rival Coopersville. Coopersville defeated Spring Lake 68-50.
“It was a disappointing loss tonight,” Spring Lake head coach Bill Core said. “I felt that Coopersville brought the energy, the intensity and they out hustled us for a lot of balls. They are smaller and quicker than us, but I was disappointed in the hustle plays they got and the fast break opportunities they got because we didn’t have our heads turned the right way.”
The game started out with a pair of 3-pointers for Spring Lake. Cayden Ball and Sam Sheridan led the charge early, but the Broncos caught fire from behind the arc in the first and erased the Laker lead quickly. Coopersville’s six threes in the quarter helped them jump out to a 24-19 lead.
The Laker defense managed to slow the Bronco offensive attack in the second quarter only allowing nine points. Jaron Little scored on a pair of layups and Spring Lake scored 13 points in the quarter to cut the Coopersville lead to one at halftime.
The second half was where the Broncos pulled away. With four minutes and 42 seconds left in the third quarter the Lakers trailed 39-34, that was the closest the game would be the rest of the way. Spring Lake only scored six points in the third. Little scored four of them on a pair of layups in the final minutes. Coopersville took a 47-38 lead into the final quarter.
“We were down one at half, we weathered their hot shooting and we came out and we just couldn’t get anything going in the third quarter.” Core said. “They scored 14 points, but we only scored six. It seemed like at one point we were down three or four and then it just kept going and all of a sudden we were down 15 or 16 and clearing our bench. I just felt that they were more physical than us tonight.”
The Broncos did not take their foot off the pedal in the fourth. They were able to extend their lead and take advantage of the Spring Lake free throw struggles. The Broncos outscored the Lakers 21-12 in the final quarter and brought the game to its final score.
Lucas Lyyski led the Lakers in scoring with 16 points. Little had a strong game, scoring 13 and Ball scored seven. Spring Lake hosts O-K Blue rival Comstock Park at home Friday night.
“We’ve got our work cut out for us, but I can guarantee that we will have a better full 32 minute effort than tonight,” Core said about the teams game against Comstock Park. “It was weird playing at home tonight. A lot of times we talk about defending the homecourt, especially in the conference. I think the next two practices are important. Are guys going to show up ready to work or hang their heads?”
