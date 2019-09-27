SPRING LAKE – You could make a joke or two about Spring Lake and raining on a Homecoming parade.
Despite the gloomy weather, the Lakers still managed to shine brightly in an excellent all-around performance, beating Comstock Park 35-0 on Friday night.
“Both the offensive and defensive lines were dominant tonight,” Spring Lake head coach Dan Start said. “It made everything else easy.”
A pair of touchdowns from both quarterback Zach Keyser and running back Steve Ready were enough to get the job done for the Lakers.
It took a couple of drives for the Laker offense to get moving, as an early Christian Folkert fourth down conversion didn’t get anywhere and Spring Lake was forced to punt. After a Panther three-and-out, another Folkert run got Spring Lake to the Comstock Park 35. A pair of penalties pushed the Lakers back, and a long third down was too much to convert.
A good punt pushed the Panthers back to their own 13, and Spring Lake got a little luck to open the scoring. Comstock Park was set to punt on fourth down from their 12, and the snap was low, forcing the punter to catch the ball on a knee. Officials marked the punter down at the Panther 1, and Spring Lake looked set to score the game’s first touchdown.
Although Folkert’s first touchdown was called back due to an illegal shift, his run from the Comstock Park 6-yard line ended in the end zone with just under 2 minutes left in the first quarter.
“Our first offensive series didn’t go the way we wanted it to,” Keyser said. “The story of our season has been relying on our defense, it’s our backbone. We got the turnover and once we scored, we just kept the momentum rolling.”
Folkert and Ready formed a formidable 1-2 punch on the night, as the sophomore Folkert followed up his touchdown last week at Coopersville with another one on Friday night.
“We just kept doing what we do,” Keyser said. “We made a couple adjustments to their linebackers, and our running backs did a good job making cuts and getting yards.”
The first half was some of the Lakers’ best defense of the season to date. Comstock Park didn’t pick up a first down until the second half, and even after getting the ball in Laker territory twice, Spring Lake still managed to keep the Panthers at bay.
“Defensively, we played very well,” Ready said. “Our defensive line did a great job stopping the run, and our linebackers and DBs did a good job getting back in coverage.
The heavy rain made holding onto the ball difficult at times, as both teams came close to fumbling multiple times.
One of the rare times Comstock Park made it past midfield came thanks to their defense, as a forced fumble set the Panthers up on the Laker 24. The Laker defense held from there, forcing a fourth-down stop at the start of the second quarter.
From there, the Laker offense found its groove. Ready and Folkert found it easy to find holes and move upfield. A 24-yard run from Folkert plus a defensive penalty enabled Zach Keyser to keep and score from 9 yards out, pushing the Spring Lake lead to 14-0 midway through the second quarter.
“Christian [Folkert] made our offense go tonight,” Start said. “They had to worry about him inside, which opened up holes for Steve on sweeps and outside runs. He’s grown and improved, and it’s exactly what we wanted to see.”
After the Laker defense stepped up again, Aidan Carlson blocked a punt to give Spring Lake the ball on the Panther 35. A pair of first-down runs from Ready handed Keyser his second touchdown of the night, sneaking in from the 2 for 21-0.
“I told Coach Start that I wanted one,” a laughing Keyser added. “I thought I could get it on my own, and he told me ‘You call it.’”
Despite good field position from a short kick, Spring Lake stopped the Panthers on fourth down again, and with the rain picking up the Laker running game got slippery. Comstock Park had no match for the Laker offensive line, and Spring Lake worked it inside the Panther 2. Ready finished off the drive with 4 seconds left in the half, diving into the end zone from 2 yards away. A missed PAT meant the halftime score was 27-0.
Spring Lake would add another touchdown late in the third quarter. Ready looked set to be tackled for a loss on a third down, but he wriggled free to squeeze across the goal line from 7 yards out. Keyser made multiple Panthers miss on a broken play to add the 2-point conversion and move to a running clock for the final quarter.
Zach Mitchell added a long run in the fourth quarter, and the Lakers continued to stand up defensively to pitch their second straight shutout, moving to 3-2 on the season. They’ll play GR West Catholic at home next week.
“We’re sitting pretty good,” Keyser added. “We’re feeling pretty confident heading into next week.”
