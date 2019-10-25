SPRING LAKE – It was the last time at Grabinski Field for Spring Lake’s seniors on Friday night. After setting out to change the culture surrounding their program following two difficult years, the Lakers’ 35-7 win over Holland Christian was a marker of their success.
“Everyone played really well tonight,” junior running back Steve Ready said. “Tonight meant a lot to our seniors, and we were all playing for them.”
After two consecutive losses had put a bad taste in their mouth, the Lakers made sure their last regular-season game of the year wasn’t going to end the same way, attacking the Maroon defense early and often.
Senior quarterback Zach Keyser led off the opening drive with runs of 19 and 60 yards before keeping for a 1-yard score. Less than a minute in, and the Lakers had the lead.
“Early on, we tried some different things,” Spring Lake head coach Dan Start said. “We figured out what worked and what didn’t, and at one point they were calling it on offense. The defense competed very hard as always.”
The Laker defense had the goods to match up with a streaky Maroon offense as well. Sophomore Julius Dykhuis was making just his second start of the season due to injuries elsewhere. The young quarterback was unsettled by a Laker pass rush that had just a pair of sacks on the night but brought plenty of pressure. Holland Christian would gain just 88 yards on the ground, good for an average of 2.6 yards on 34 carries.
The teams traded punts in the remainder of the first quarter, and it took a little adjusting from the Laker offense to get moving. After backing the Maroons near their own goal line thanks to a sack and tackle for loss, Spring Lake got the ball back on the Holland Christian 42-yard line.
After Christian Folkert ran for a first down and took another carry to the Maroon 1, Keyser bundled in for another 1-yard touchdown. The quarterback’s second touchdown of the night made it 14-0 midway through the second quarter, and the teams went into halftime with the Lakers in control.
“We could have folded early in the year, but we stuck with it and improved,” Keyser said. “Tonight, we gave ourselves a chance and tried to leave no doubt.”
Spring Lake’s defense only seemed to get better as the night went on, as Folkert made a crucial play in the backfield on a third-and-4 in Laker territory to force a fourth down, which fell incomplete. The Lakers could have settled the game in the opening stages of the third quarter after long runs from Ready and Folkert moved the ball to the Holland Christian 6. A fumbled snap exchange gave the ball back to the Maroons, the only turnover of the night from either team.
On their next possession, the Lakers weren’t going to be denied. A 25-yard Folkert run moved the ball to the Maroon 10, where Ready ran in the first of a pair of touchdown runs.
The junior running back set himself up with a 12-yard run on the Lakers’ next drive, and scored from 11 yards out on the next play to make it 28-0 at the start of the fourth quarter. The Maroon offense never really got going, and a 15-yard Sam Sheridan touchdown with 9 minutes left kept the clock running. The Maroons’ Christian Conklin scored from 5 yards out to break the shutout with 10 seconds left, but on a night where both teams needed a win to keep their seasons alive, it was the Lakers that played like a playoff team.
The 5-4 record for Spring Lake marks a stark turnaround from the early years of Dan Start’s tenure, and the fourth-year head coach acknowledged that this year’s group of 9 seniors had a special impact on him.
“Those guys have worked hard for this,” Start said. “We all kind of figured it out together, I love these guys. They needed that moment, they’ve worked hard on that field. We needed to thank them for all their hard work.”
After the game, the seniors did a final loop of Grabinski Field before sharing an emotional moment with their teammates at the goal line. The group is the first to have winning seasons in their junior and senior years at Spring Lake since the class of 2015.
Powerful moment after tonight’s game as Spring Lake’s seniors walked Grabinski Field. Two straight years at 5-4 for the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/UgGnZW35JW— Kyle Turk (@KyleTurkGHT) October 26, 2019
“It was so special,” Keyser said. “We stuck with it and grinded, it’s special knowing that we woke up early to go lift and deal with four-hour practices in the summer, I’m just glad now.”
Now, a waiting game. At 5-4, it’s unclear what is next for the Lakers between a playoff berth and the end of their season. Sunday's selection show will be the time for Spring Lake to learn its fate. Regardless of outcome, the Lakers’ seniors are proud of what they’ve accomplished in the last two years.
“I’ve been playing at this field since fifth grade,” senior cornerback Robert Galloway said. “There’s been a lot of memories, seeing the guys at the goal line, they’re the guys I’ve been with for the last five months. I’m so proud of this team.”
