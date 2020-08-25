The Spring Lake girls golf team competed at The Meadows in Allendale on Friday. Junior Kelsey Megley led the way for the Lakers with a 100, followed by senior Kate Galloway with a 103. Also playing for the Lakers was senior Kassidy Vanover, sophomore Clare Stempky, and freshman Gabby Vasquez. The Lakers compete next on Friday in a conference jamboree at Western Greens.

