The latest scores and results from Wednesday's prep action:
Spring Lake
Cross Country: Coopersville were the hosts for the second O-K Blue Jamboree of the season, and both Lakers teams finished in the top three of the conference.
The girls' team finished first ahead of Allendale and Sparta with 44 points. Seniors Anna Fadewa and Julia Bajt finished third and fourth for the Lakers, while Allie Baker, Eryn Bouwhuis and Maggie Cooper all finished in the top 15.
The boys' team had the top two finishers, with junior Callen Carrier beating sophomore Ian Hill by half a second with a winning time of 17:04. Junior Adam MacLeod and sophomore Carter Phillips were the next-highest finishers at 22nd and 27th respectively. Spring Lake finished third behind Sparta and Allendale.
Golf: The Lakers played in their final Jamboree and shot their lowest 9-hole score of the year, a 190. The Lakers finished in fourth, with the top four teams finishing within 10 strokes of each other.
Kelsey Megley (45) and Kate Galloway (48) each had season-low scores. Phoebe Saunders led the way again with a 41. Kayden Fritsche also scored for the Lakers.
Tennis: The Lakers played Grand Rapids West Catholic on Wednesday, falling 5-3. Three doubles teams brought home wins for Spring Lake: the 2-doubles team of Grant Kieft and Teddy Hylant, the 3-doubles team of Eli Tosterud and Mason De Vries and the 4-doubles team of Sean Bennink and Jackson Der Vertanian.
The Lakers will host Western Michigan Christian on Thursday afternoon.
Grand Haven
Tennis: The Bucs beat Caledonia 7-2 as all four singles players won their matches. There were a pair of 3-set victories for Grand Haven, as the 3-doubles team of Brayden Rowley and Carter Prieditis and the 4-doubles team of Grant Taylor and Jonah Sispera secured victories for the Bucs. They travel to Holland on Saturday before their final conference match on Monday against West Ottawa.
Fruitport
Tennis: The Trojans were defeated by Mona Shores 8-0 on Wednesday. The 1-doubles team of Brady Weck and Zander Beatty was the only position to win more than a couple of games off of the Sailors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.