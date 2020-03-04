MUSKEGON — A strong second half of defense and clutch shooting propelled Spring Lake into a district final on Wednesday night. Seniors Abbi Perkins and Phoebe Saunders combined for half of the Lakers' points in a 44-36 victory over Whitehall.
After trailing by just a point at halftime, Spring Lake put forth impressive effort on both ends to secure a shot at a first district title since 2015. There weren't many flashy plays on show from either side – instead, Spring Lake was able to get key shots when they needed them, including Masen Carey's 3-pointer with 2:25 to play.
