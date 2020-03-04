Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 44F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%.