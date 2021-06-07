Spring Lake senior Masen Carey and her teammates get fired up before their regional final matchup against East Grand Rapids. The Lakers fell to the Pioneers 19-4 on Friday night, but had their best lacrosse season in program history.
Spring Lake junior goalie Leila Kahler saves a shot against East Grand Rapids in the first half of Friday night's regional final.
Spring Lake junior Ann Bisacky attempts to get past an East Grand Rapids defender in the second half of Friday night's regional final.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS – Going into Friday night’s regional final, Spring Lake girls lacrosse had already accomplished more than any other team in their program’s history.
After winning losing only two regular season games, boasting six and eight game win streaks, with only five seniors on their roster, their matchup against East Grand Rapids, the defending Division 2 girls lacrosse state champions, was treated as a much bigger game than usual.
