SPRING LAKE — Momentum shifts made Friday night's game between Spring Lake and Forest Hills Eastern, and both teams put on a show in their district semifinal at Grabinski Field.
But in a playoff game where one or two plays make the difference, this time it was one deflection. A Laker pass in overtime was tipped and intercepted for Eastern to win 28-21 in a memorable game that will unfortunately be remembered for what could have been.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.