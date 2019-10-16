SPRING LAKE – In weather that had most players in winter hats and long sleeves, it was Spring Lake who started hot and stayed warm enough to down local rivals Fruitport in Wednesday night’s district semifinal.
Two goals in the game’s first 9 minutes had the Lakers comfortable, and while the Trojans had chances to keep it lively, the Spring Lake defense kept it together.
“Being around this for a while, I do remember the days when they were really, really good and got us a couple times, tonight was good,” Spring Lake head coach Jeremy Thelen said. “We got off to a quick start and the early goals in the game and early goal after halftime helped.”
It was a dream start for the Lakers, as Porter Saunders and Ben Bush combined for the opening goals. 3 minutes in, the sophomore Saunders found Bush with a pass into the penalty area. After creating space, Bush’s shot across goal rolled just past Trojan goalkeeper Justin Laus and into the bottom-right corner for 1-0.
Spring Lake continued to press and attack the Fruitport defense, and 7 minutes later they had their reward. After an Armani Abiertas header was cleared off of the goal line, the following corner was curled to the back post by Bush. Saunders was on hand to head in, giving the Lakers a cushy 2-goal lead less than 10 minutes into the match.
“I thought we played well,” Saunders said. “Definitely locked it down in the back for sure, that was key. When we combined, it worked really well and a couple of the through balls led to goals. We tried to press them a little more, and it paid off early.”
Fruitport was hopeful in attack, playing long passes forward in hopes of a Laker mistake. There were a handful of occasions where Logan Manciu was lively for the Trojans, but a young Spring Lake backline was able to clear the ball away without much danger. Goalkeeper Aidan Parker was also alert to move away from his net to clear when needed.
Saunders also had space to move forward as a result. His normal role sitting in front of the defenders was pushed slightly upfield, and he was able to string passes out to Bush and senior Malachi Mulder. It wasn’t the easiest game up front for a strong Laker attacking group, but that was mostly due to Fruitport defending in numbers.
“It’s hard, because you don’t get many touches in the midfield,” Saunders added. “When you do, you have to be ready and be on your toes.”
Parker’s best save of the night came in the final 10 minutes of the first half as the Trojans began to apply attacking pressure of their own. A cross from Carter Golden was tapped towards Manciu, but the sophomore goalkeeper rushed out to cut down the angle. Manciu’s shot deflected off of Parker’s midsection and was cleared away.
The halftime score was 2-0, which made the next goal crucial.
All the Trojans’ hard work before the half came undone 5 minutes into the second half. Bush had noticed Laus off of his line on corner kicks, and the forward took advantage, curling his corner impressively into the far side of the net, with Fruitport defenders unable to deflect it away.
“They’re a good team. You always have to stay on your toes with them, they played well,” Bush said. “Tonight it was about energy. We brought the energy this time.”
That gave the Lakers a 3-0 lead just into the second half, and the game became largely elementary. Fruitport continued to press forward, and it took a rare mistake from Parker to allow the Trojans a route back into the game.
Indecision outside the penalty area allowed Manciu to cut in and touch the ball away from Parker, and with an open net, Manciu had space to shoot. Parker got a hand to the shot, but couldn’t push the ball anywhere but in for 3-1. The goal might have come a little too late at the 25-minute mark of the second half, but it at least reflected the amount of pressure Fruitport placed on the Lakers going forward.
“Obviously, you want more goals, but defensively we looked a little rough here and there,” Thelen said. “We thought we had the game in hand and got nonchalant, that makes a coach nervous. We’re not going to have games in this tournament where we can just turn it on and turn it off.”
There were a handful of late chances for the Lakers, but Fruitport wasn’t able to threaten the Spring Lake net too often late on. With 3 minutes remaining, the Trojans’ Ryan Laus couldn’t control a bouncing ball after a corner kick, and kneed the ball just over the net. Even that goal may not have been enough.
“It’s tough against a team as good as they are,” Fruitport head coach Dan Hazekamp said. “It would have been easy to roll over [at 2-0], but that’s not how these guys are built. These guys fought and they never gave in.”
Fruitport’s season comes to an end in the district semifinal. Manciu and Krueger will depart as major pieces, but there is youth on the Trojan roster for the future.
For Spring Lake, the deserved victory sends them towards a district final against Reeths-Puffer on Saturday. With a win earlier in the year, it may be easy for the Lakers to overlook the Rockets, but Bush was quick to warn against being overconfident.
“Puffer is still a good team. It’s the same thing as Allendale last week,” Bush said. “We beat them twice, and going into the third game you might go in overconfident. We have to keep a level head, it was a good win today.”
Saturday’s match will kick off at 10 a.m. and is being played at Allendale Middle School.
