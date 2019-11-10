The Spring Lake girls swim and dive team traveled to Jenison this weekend to compete in the O-K Greater Grand Rapids conference finals.
While finishing in the bottom half of the highly competitive league, the Lakers were still able to come away from the meet with two conference champions, Eliza Hulverson in the 100 freestyle (53.08) and Sara Strauss in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.69). Both swimmers were also named to the all-conference team.
Hulverson also finished 2nd in the 200 IM with a time of 2:11.38 while Strauss finished 9th in the IM (2:19.90). Leila Kahler and Zoe Komar also had outstanding meets. Kahler finished 7th in the 200 free (2:03.84) and 8th in the 500 free (5:33.03). Komar took 15th in the 100 butterfly (1:07.43). Lydia Miller finished 15th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:05.59.
In two weeks, the Lakers will finish up their season at Oakland University for the D3 finals. Hulverson, Strauss, Kahler, Komar, Miller, Eve Geschiere, Avery Flynn and Olivia Keefe will be representing the Lakers in seven of the 10 swimming events.
