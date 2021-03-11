Spring Lake junior Kaden George scores two of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's loss to Hamilton. George erupted for 11 points in the second quarter, connected on three triples and had several nifty finishes around the rim throughout.
Spring Lake junior Kaden George scores two of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's loss to Hamilton. George erupted for 11 points in the second quarter, connected on three triples and had several nifty finishes around the rim throughout.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake senior Jaron Little scores two of his crucial four points in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's loss to Hamilton.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
Spring Lake junior Kaden George attempts a lay up in the third quarter of Thursday night's home loss to Hamilton.
SPRING LAKE TWP. – Spring Lake’s boys basketball team is quite familiar with fourth quarter deficits.
The Lakers trailed Holland Christian by twelve on Saturday, down 13 against Grand Rapids West Catholic on Tuesday and down 10 to Hamilton on Thursday night all going into or in the fourth quarter. Each time they’ve clawed their way back and have had a sure-fire chance in each contest with the game on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.