SPRING LAKE – The Spring Lake swimming and diving team hosted Forest Hills Central at home Tuesday night and fell short 102-79. This meet was the last home meet of the season for the Lakers and the second to last meet in the regular season.
“We swam really well tonight, it was a good meet,” Spring Lake head coach Byron Kelly said.
The results of the events were as follows:
In the 200 yard medley relay, the Lakers looked to have taken first in the event, but the team of Eliza Hulverson, Sara Strauss, Zoe Komar and Eve Geschiere was disqualified due to one of the swimmers taking off too early.
Rebecca Redeker finished fifth in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:17.14. Hulverson was the top finisher in the 200 yard individual medley with her time of 2:13.59. She was followed by teammate Strauss who swam a 2:22.74 to earn second. Komar and Geschiere were the best Lakers swimmers in the 50 yard freestyle coming in fourth and fifth with times of 27.30 and 28.
Sarah Colvin and Sydney Young finished third and fifth in one meter diving with scores of 151.35 and 133.70. Komar finished second in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 1:08.62. Hulverson won the 100 yard freestyle and Strauss came in third. Hulverson swam a 54.76 and Strauss swam a 58.39.
Leila Kahler won the 500 yard freestyle with her time of 5:34.46. The Laker 200 yard relay team of Strauss, Avery Flynn, Kahler and Hulverson won clocking a 1:45.73. Tori Fouchea was the highest finisher in the 100 yard backstroke, coming in fourth with her time 1:09.80. Kahler, Geschiere and Delaney Drake-Meyers finished first, second and third in the 100 yard breaststroke. Kahler swam a 1:15.80, Geschiere swam a 1:17.81 and Drake-Meyers swam a 1:21.59. In the final event of the night Spring Lake’s 400 yard relay team of Kahler, Flynn, Ellie Vega and Redeker finished first with their time of 4:09.02.
The Lakers hit the pool again next Tuesday when they take on Forest Hills Northern. After that, the Lakers jump into their conference meets. As of Tuesday, Spring Lake has three swimmers that have already qualified for States. Hulverson has qualified for several events, Strauss has qualified for the 100 breastroke and Kahler qualified for the 500 yard freestyle and 200 yard freestyle.
“I want to win next tuesday. Last year we won one meet, so that would be our third meet we’ve won,” Kelly said. “We have a good team, a really good team, but we have gone against some very strong teams in our conference and some of the top teams in the state. It’s good for them to swim that, but I would like to be top four at conference. Beating three or four teams would be good and I think we can do it. We could win four events at conference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.