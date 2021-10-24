Spring Lake football will not play another home game in 2021 after the state playoff brackets were released by the MHSAA on Sunday evening.
The Lakers earned a third seed in their district alongside conference rivals Hudsonville Unity Christian – on playoff points, Spring Lake was tied for 17th out of 32 teams in the field, leaving them just on the wrong side to host a state playoff game.
