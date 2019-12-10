WHITEHALL — Basketball is often described as a game of runs, and in their season opener Tuesday night the Spring Lake boys basketball team won 61-48 on the back of a pair of crucial runs.
“We stress defense and rebounding and that’s where it started,” head coach Bill Core said. “We put Lucas (Lyyski) on their muscle man and when we did that, Lucas batted the ball away, he fronted and got steals when they tried to lob it in. So we got turnovers from our defense and that jump started our offense. I’ve got to convince our guys good defense will lead to our offense.”
The Whitehall defense came out of the gate in a 2-3 zone looking to force Lucas Lyyski out of the paint and shoot perimeter shots. Lyyski was able to find soft spots in the zone and hit his teammates for open jump shots in the first quarter. The Lakers took an 11-7 lead into the second quarter.
“It feels really good to get one under our belt so we can build from here,” Lyyski said. “In the first half, they were in a zone and I wasn’t attacking as much as I’d like. I was looking for the open spots. When I saw they went man to man, I like when a big man is guarding me because then I can take him off the dribble and if I have to I can go down to the post and I can work.”
Spring Lake had the first of the big runs to start off the second quarter. The team’s 7-0 run put them in great position in the first half. Senior guard Cayden Ball got hot during that run and scored all eight of his points in the quarter. The Vikings did manage to halt the run and bring the game within two before halftime with a banked 3-pointer before the buzzer. The Lakers led 25-23 after the half.
“Every shot I took it looked good, I thought it was in every time,” Ball said. “I was just trying to hit the open man, make a play if it’s open and trying to get an open spot and shoot it if it was there.”
The run by the Lakers in the third quarter was the key difference in the games final outcome.
“We were down five, and the next time I looked we were up double digits,” Core said.
The Lakers were trailing 33-28 before they went on a 17-0 run that lasted through the end of the third and into the fourth quarter. In his first varsity game, sophomore Kaden George came up huge during the run with a pair of big shots and tough defense. The Lakers held off the Vikings the rest of the way. With guard Sam Sheridan going 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter, the Lakers won their first game of the season.
“This team has been so coachable and they have a high basketball IQ. They are smart enough not to force things,” Core said. “We challenged a few of them individually and we challenged a them as a team. As a team, we had to do a better job of controlling their young guard. In the second quarter when we built our lead we started settling for a lot of perimeter shots. I challenged them to get to the rim better and not settle.”
Lyyski lead the team in scoring with 17, George followed with 12 and Grant Kieft added 10. Sheridan and Ball each finished with eight points.
The Lakers move on to play Fruitport on the road Friday night.
“They say the biggest improvement is from game one to game two,” Core said. “We’ve just got to be consistent. Be consistent and move the ball. Everybody will get their shots. We’ve got a lot of guys that look to score and if you give up the basketball when someone has a better shot you’re going to get it back. We have to make sure we share the ball and shoot when we are open, but it all has to start with defense and rebounding.”
