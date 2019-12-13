The Grand Haven boys made their season debut Friday night and had to fight and scrap all game long en route to their victory. Grand Haven defeated Reeths-Puffer 65-61.
“This is what we thought would happen tonight. They are coming off of a great year last year and we knew it was going to be tough for us to come in here and get a win. We had to earn it,” head coach Greg Immink said. “I was proud of the way our guys responded down the stretch. We controlled the ball pretty well and we made our free throws and that’s the name of the game for winning basketball.”
The Rockets got off to a quick start, leading 10-4 after three minutes. The Bucs got a burst of energy when sophomore guard Bashir Neely came off the bench, scored five points and put pressure on the Reeths-Puffer defense. Neely, Owen Ross and Adam Strom combined to score Grand Haven’s 13 points in the first quarter. The Rockets led the Buccaneers 15-13 after one.
The second quarter was when Owen Ross got the hot hand. Ross scored 13 of his 23 points in the quarter and led the charge as Grand Haven came back and took a 34-29 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“I was just feeling it a little bit there,” Ross said. “Also, the refs were calling it tight so we knew we had to push it down low. I was getting some pretty good matchups down there. We were able to get me onto the block and get a nice matchup or get to the free throw line.”
Neely led the charge out of the half scoring five of the team’s nine points in the third quarter. Ross and Landon Vanbeek scored the other four points for Grand Haven. The Buccaneers held a 43-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
Freshman point guard Harrison Sorelle came up big down the stretch for the Buccaneers with big free throws and a tough 3-point play. Grand Haven fell behind early in the fourth before Sorelle’s 3-point play gave Grand Haven 49-48 lead halfway through the quarter.
“I thought Harrison played a really nice game. As a freshman, it's a big atmosphere and a big change. Last year at this time he was playing middle school basketball,” Immink said. “He made his last four free throws and got a big basket for us. I think as things progress he’s going to get more and more comfortable.”
Sorelle and Ross hit crucial free throws in the games waning moments. Ross hit four straight free throws to ice the game. The Bucs went 14-16 from the free throw line as a team in the fourth quarter. Their lights out shooting at the line helped them secure a 65-61 victory over the Rockets.
“I just know that I’ve done it. I’ve worked in the gym for countless hours just shooting that same shot,” Ross said. “I just stay calm, take some deep breaths and go to the line and do what I have to do.”
Ross was the leading scorer for the Buccaneers with 23. He was followed by Neely who scored 11 and Strom and Vanbeek each scored eight.
The Bucs move on to play Godwin Heights at home on Tuesday.
“Next week it’s a big week of basketball for Buccaneer basketball. We welcome Godwin Heights. They’ve probably won as many games as anyone over the decade. They’ve had countless really good teams, so that will be a challenge for us,” Immink said. “Friday we’ve got Spring Lake coming and everybody’s excited about the drawbridge classic. To add a little bit onto that it’s going to be the Bucs Pride night that night. I’m excited, it’s going to be a good week.”
