GRAND HAVEN – Soccer can be a weird game sometimes.
Take Tuesday night’s game for instance.
75 minutes went by without a goal. In the last five, Grand Haven and Grandville each picked up a goal to leave the match tied at 1. Such is life in the O-K Red.
The Bucs thought they had secured a crucial conference win when senior forward Jaden King rolled in his penalty kick with four and a half minutes remaining. Grandville’s Klaris Kurti stole the show a minute later, angling a free kick through the Grand Haven wall and past senior goalkeeper Gavin Yonker to tie the game.
“Every team is good in this conference,” Grand Haven head coach Nick Tejchma said. “We had our chances, but we’ve gotta clean up some of the little mistakes. Once we get to districts, they’re going to be 1-0 games or one-goal games. Every little mistake counts.”
This will be a game Grand Haven wants back, as they had plenty of the ball but were unable to find their way through a Bulldog defense that tightened up when it needed to.
For large stretches of both halves, the Bucs controlled the tempo and were one or two passes away from a goal, but were never quite able to get shots on goal from dangerous areas.
King’s goal was the result of some good work inside the penalty box from senior midfielder Gavin Jonker, who had a pair of defenders in front of him. His attempt to get around the two forced a foul, and King’s penalty was calmly dispatched into the bottom-right corner.
“We have our guys that take penalties and we’ve got full confidence in them,” Tejchma said. “100 percent.”
Surprisingly, a Grandville team that hadn’t possessed much of the ball was forced to move forward. After forcing a free kick near the center of the field, Kurti’s shot from about 25 yards out found its way through the Buccaneer wall and in to tie the match.
“We definitely improved our communication and our possession tonight,” Tejchma said. “Now, for us, we have to look at going forward and finishing.”
The tie moves the Bucs to 6-5-3 overall and 2-3-3 in the O-K Red. They travel to Caledonia on Thursday.
Bucs’ Pride games continue
Tuesday marked the Bucs’ Pride games for all three levels of soccer. While many played in honor or in memory of relatives who faced cancer, junior Joey Fischer wore his purple shirt in honor of mother Deanna. When Joey was in kindergarten, Deanna was diagnosed with breast cancer but made a recovery and has been cancer-free for the better part of the decade.
“Everyone wanted to play hard for their person,” Fischer said. “If we play every game like we did tonight, we’ll definitely win a few games.”
