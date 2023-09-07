Notre Dame rallied on the back nine Wednesday to win the Folds of Honor Collegiate at American Dunes Golf Club. They’re the second straight Midwest winner, after Illinois won the inaugural edition last year.
Tribune photo / Kyle Turk
Kansas’ Cecil Belisle (right) won the individual portion of the tournament with an overall score of 1-under.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Rain pushed tee times back and forth all morning at Wednesday’s final round, but once the clouds parted, it made for a picturesque day of play to wrap up 2023’s Folds of Honor Collegiate tournament at American Dunes.
To close the day, Arkansas and Michigan State battled for the team victory, but Notre Dame’s hot back nine made the difference, as the Irish topped the Spartans by a stroke thanks to a 5-under combined score in the final nine holes.
