Dick Vitale pumps his fist after throwing the ceremonial first pitch just prior to the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the ALDS in October 2021.

 TNS photo / Ivy Ceballo, Tampa Bay Times

Talk about awesome, baby.

Dick Vitale, the face and voice of college basketball for decades, announced Tuesday that he is cancer free, more than four months after he was diagnosed with lymphoma.

 

