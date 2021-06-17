Onwuzurike 1

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike goes through drills during OTA practice Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Allen Park practice facility.

 Kirthmon F. Dozier

Before they break for summer, the Detroit Lions finished one final piece of contractual business.

The Lions signed second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike to a slotted four-year rookie contract, the team announced Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.