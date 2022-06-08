Senior stars for the Spring Lake Lakers and Grand Haven Buccaneers teamed up to participate in the Ring of Fire Basketball All-Star game on the campus of Davenport University. The game featured senior graduates from the Grand Rapids area.
Spring Lake's Kaden George and Jackson Core were selected to play alongside Grand Haven's Nic Stump and Bashir Neely. Spring Lake coach Bill Core was also selected to coach the game.
