Starting out your coaching career hosting games in a cafeteria isn’t exactly optimal.
But to longtime Spring Lake volleyball coach Sarah Bulthuis, that’s just the card she was dealt back in the mid-1980s. And during that time, she was just grateful to have a space available.
Over 700 wins, nine conference championships and seven Class B district titles later, high school sports have changed considerably since Bulthuis began her coaching career, back when three teams of girls had to share that cramped space.
But on Friday night – and during the first week of February – an acknowledgement of the progress women like Bulthuis have made in striving for equality in sports are commemorated as part of the 36th annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD).
While the day is officially observed on Wednesday, Grand Haven High School will be admitting all females into the varsity basketball doubleheader for free on Friday – which also coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the passing of Title IX.
“We’ve come a long way,” Bulthuis, who coached the Lakers for 27 years, said. “But there are some things that we still need to work on to be equal.”
The 1977 Spring Lake High School graduate has witnessed plenty of change in sports, coming from a deep background and family involved in it. Playing softball and basketball while having three older brothers, the passion was always there. It was basketball that gave her an opportunity to play at Muskegon Community College – which took an unexpected turn in her first year.
Not an MHSAA sport until the year after Bulthuis graduated from Spring Lake, Bulthuis fell in love with the game of volleyball after a team was assembled at MCC her first year there. Her prowess there gave her Athlete of the Year honors the next season, and it also handed her a scholarship to Hillsdale College.
“I was the team’s Most Valuable Player for two years there,” Bulthuis said. “My junior year, we went to the national tournament and placed sixth.”
But it’s always been coaching – and the time spent with fellow female athletes – that has given her the biggest sense of accomplishment. She’s witnessed scheduling discrimination in girls sports from the MHSAA in 2007 – leading to a major scheduling change. Volleyball was transitioned to a fall sport and basketball moved to the winter.
“In Michigan, people thought we were losing an opportunity for girls to be recruited,” Bulthuis recalled. “Every other state got looks in the fall for volleyball, but our kids were looked at in the winter. So they felt like other scholarships were being gobbled up by other states.”
And of course, she always preached to her players the history of how far sports have come. Back in the 1980s, the current middle school site was used as the high school, which only had one main gymnasium.
“Many of the girls don’t understand the history others had to go through to get to this point,” Bulthuis said. “We played in a smaller gym, which was our cafeteria and had low ceilings and maybe 12 rows of bleachers. But that was the times, I wasn’t fighting it, I was just happy to have my own gym.”
On Feb. 3, 1987, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5606 which declared the day as nationally recognized. It was originally initiated as a day to remember Olympic volleyball player Flo Hyman for her achievements and work for equality, Hyman died suddenly of Marfan’s Syndrome in 1986 while competing in a volleyball tournament in Japan.
“For our country to recognize that is really something special,” Bulthuis said.
Since then, the day of observance has evolved to recognize all female athletes as well as their past and current achievements. It's also meant to shine a light on the positive influence of participation for women and the continuing struggle for equality and access for women in sports.
“It’s very important that when I walked into the gym, I had no idea what my players were going through,” Bulthuis said. “I hadn’t walked a day in their shoes. But when I have them for two hours, you cannot compliment them enough.”
“I am giving you two hours of opportunity to get improve. Some days there’s leaps and bounds, while other days it’s just baby steps. But everyday there’s an opportunity to get better. I made sure that I recognized when they made improvements.”
Now, from local girls like Grand Haven wrestler Lynsey Light or Zeeland East’s all-state football kicker Paige Westra, to U.S. gymnast Simone Biles and former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Rebecca Hammon, all are setting the stage for the next generation to break barriers.
“I hope that whether you’re a participant, a mother, sister, coach or anything in-between, all women continue to strive for that equality,” Bulthuis said. “Don’t get shot down by it, if there’s something that’s not equal, we should all stand up and have a voice. Don’t sit on the sidelines and complain, step up and do something.”
