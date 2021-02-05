After two and a half months of delays, high school’s winter sports will be fully restarted next week. Boys and girls basketball will start with games on Tuesday for local teams – with Friday night varsity doubleheaders scrapped to keep both varsity teams away from potential quarantines.
Grand Haven will start on Friday with a pair of games against Holland West Ottawa – the boys heading south and the girls hosting the Panthers.
After two and a half months of delays, high school’s winter sports will be fully restarted next week. Boys and girls basketball will start with games on Tuesday for local teams – with Friday night varsity doubleheaders scrapped to keep both varsity teams away from potential quarantines.
Grand Haven will start on Friday with a pair of games against Holland West Ottawa – the boys heading south and the girls hosting the Panthers.
After two and a half months of delays, high school’s winter sports will be fully restarted next week. Boys and girls basketball will start with games on Tuesday for local teams – with Friday night varsity doubleheaders scrapped to keep both varsity teams away from potential quarantines.
Grand Haven will start on Friday with a pair of games against Holland West Ottawa – the boys heading south and the girls hosting the Panthers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.