The Oktoberfest Marathon will have a new name beginning in 2020. The marathon will now be known as the Armed Services Marathon.
“I have always had a strong respect for those that served. As a result, I wanted to try to do something to reflect that,” race director Ron Knoll said. “Following this past year's Oktoberfest race, I reached out to people in the five branches of armed service to begin collaboration for 2020. Their response has just been fabulous. Our No. 1 goal is to respectfully honor and pay tribute to those who have served in the military and first responders.”
With the money raised by the race, a donation will be given to the local chapter of Folds of Honor. Also, the local VFW will be selling beer donated by Odd Side Ales and all of the profits from beer sales will go to the VFW.
The event will feature a wall of honor where participants can place photos or write the names of the service members they are running in honor of. The five branches will assist at aid stations along the course and following the race, the runners will be asked to vote on their favorite aid station. The branch with the most votes will win a traveling trophy for the best aid station.
“The response to the rebranding has been so overwhelmingly positive from everyone I’ve heard from,” Knoll said. “We’ve enjoyed great municipal, professional, law enforcement, EMS, amateur radio, and volunteer support. That has already increased for next year."
The race will be held on Sept. 20, 2020. There is a discounted entry fee for active, retired and former military members and first responders. The discount is 15% for the 5K, 20% for the half marathon and 25% for the full marathon. Registration is open now on the Armed Services Marathon website.
