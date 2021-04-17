Scores from the weekend's local high school action:
Grand Haven
Baseball: The Buccaneers hosted Grand Rapids Catholic Central for a Saturday doubleheader, winning the first game 3-0 thanks to a complete-game shutout from Alex Gendron and completing the sweep with an 8-0 win.
In the opener, three runs in the third inning were all the Bucs needed to earn the win, as a Parker Jacobson double scored Nate Stafford before a Ty Deverney sacrifice fly plated Ethan Prins. An error allowed Sam Stevens to score with two outs, and Gendron allowed just three hits while walking one and striking out four.
Stafford started the second game and went 3 for 3 while throwing four shutout innings. Charlie Gretzinger's two singles ended in four RBIs, and Ty Deverney and Carson Sandwick combined for three innings of no-hit pitching in the bullpen.
The Bucs will host West Ottawa for a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.
Girls tennis: The Bucs faced Mona Shores on Saturday, falling 6-2. Eve Smit was a 6-1, 6-3 winner at 4-singles, while Alyssa Hatzel and Abbey Klumpel won 6-0, 6-2 at 1-doubles.
Grand Haven will head to Grandville at 4 p.m. Monday.
Spring Lake
Track and field: The Lakers started their conference season with a comfortable win against Hamilton on Thursday, the boys winning 94-42 and the girls taking an 83-45 decision.
Spring Lake was 5 of 6 in distance events, with Ian Hill taking victories in the 800 meters (2 minutes, 15 seconds) and the mile (4:28). Lily Parker won the 800 meters in 2:40 and the 2-mile in 13:13, while Callen Carrier won the 2-mile in 10:41.
Gabe Tardani won the boys' 100-meter dash in 11.90, while Avery Hoekstra won the girls' race in 12.94. Hoekstra also won the 200 meters, finishing in 28.37.
Carter Phillips won the 400 meters in 52.63, and the Lakers swept the high jump, with Ethan Grevengoed finishing at 5 feet, 2 inches. Lizzy Koratich won the girls event in 4-feet-8. Mason Pomeroy won the pole vault at 9-foot-6, and the Lakers won six out of eight relays.
Both teams will head to Coopersville on Thursday for their next meet.
