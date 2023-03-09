Fruitport Calvary Christian needed a strong second half to see off Muskegon Catholic Central at home in Wednesday night's Division 4 district semifinal.
MCC led by as much as 16 points in the first half, and led 31-19 at the half. Calvary responded with two strong quarters after the break, taking a one-point lead into the fourth quarter and stepping on the gas for a 61-48 victory.
