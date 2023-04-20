Evening rain meant the postponement of most home events on Wednesday – Grand Haven was in the middle of their track and field home meet and will finish it on Monday at East Kentwood.
There were a handful of games that did wrap up before the rain washed away the rest of play:
Grand Haven
Boys volleyball: The Buccaneers earned a pair of conference victories on Wednesday at Mona Shores, beating the hosts 25-11, 25-8 after taking care of business 25-8, 25-19 against West Ottawa.
Brendan Buntley had 12 kills and Charlie Van Abbema had 10 for the Bucs, as Caleb Cryst had a team-high eight aces. Cayden Smaka finished with 27 assists as the Bucs moved to 14-1 for their season.
Spring Lake
Softball: The Lakers played just one of their doubleheader games on the road at Fremont, dropping a 11-3 contest at home to the Packers.
Fremont scored nine runs in the first two innings to take control, but Alexa Carter hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to prevent a run-rule finish. She had two hits on the day, and the Lakers collected five as a team –
Emily Batka pitched five innings in relief of Ava Twa, allowing just two unearned runs. Thursday’s doubleheader at Forest Hills Eastern ended after press time – they’ll head to Holland Christian for a Tuesday doubleheader.
Girls soccer: The Lakers moved south for Wednesday night’s OK Blue game at Holland Christian, where neither team could find the net in a scoreless tie.
Next up is another Friday night nonconference game, as Spring Lake heads to Forest Hills Northern for a 6:45 p.m. start.
Fruitport
Girls soccer: Rain washed out the Trojans’ Wednesday night home match with Coopersville – they’ll play on Friday, which will move their originally scheduled game with Western Michigan Christian to May 19.
