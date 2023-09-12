Scores and more from Monday’s action:
Local roundup: Rain postpones tennis, but soccer carries on
- By Tribune Staff
Monday tennis matches for Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Fruitport were pushed to Tuesday by rain. Not seeing your team’s scores? Encourage coaches to send results to the Tribune sports desk by emailing kturk@grandhaventribune.com.
