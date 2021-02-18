Both Grand Haven and Spring Lake finished their regular seasons on Tuesday evening at Cannonsburg, on a cold snow day that required some extra care on the hill to ensure safe racing.
Once the racing started, both teams had their highlights as the Spring Lake boys prepare for a trip to the state finals on Monday, Feb. 22. Grand Haven’s girls team took second behind Forest Hills Northern/Eastern, and the Buccaneer boys were only topped by Forest Hills and the Lakers.
For the Lakers’ boys team, junior Aidan Parker was the team leader in the slalom taking a close third place behind two FHNE racers, with Dawson Sherman finishing 10th and Griffin Phares taking 12th. Jonah Wilhelm rounded out the scoring in 21st.
In the giant slalom, Parker was seventh, with Phares in 10th, Sherman in 12th and Wilhelm in 15th. Ryan Rymal and Charlie Navarre both had top-30 finishes outside of the points. The group will head north this weekend to prepare for Monday’s state championships at Boyne Highlands.
Grand Haven’s girls team was led by Kate Kendall’s fourth-place finish in the slalom and Eden Nykamp’s third-place finish in the GS. Duncan Elmer was the top Buccaneer boy taking sixth in the slalom and ninth in the GS. Nykamp will be the lone Grand Haven representative at the Division 1 state finals on Monday.
The Lakers’ girls team was eighth in the slalom and ninth overall in the GS, with Mya Phares quickest in both races. Seniors Zoe Komar, Paige Sharp and Alexis Kotrch were the next-fastest Lakers in their final race as seniors.
Grand Haven
Bowling: The Bucs secured wins at Grandville on Wednesday, with both teams squeaking out narrow victories. The girls team used victories in both Baker games to secure a win, with Alexis Thompson’s 222 the top game of the day.
Alexis Morgan bowled a 181 in one of her individual games, with Lauren Elias hitting a season-high 175. Savannah Hitsman and Kaytlyn Wantz both had personal-best games as well.
The boys team dropped both Baker games but rebounded to win both regular team games thanks to Jaxon Batka’s games of 228 and 225, as well as Collin Prokopec’s 233 and 211. Jaxson Garland added games of 202 and 213 for the Bucs, who will host a midseason O-K Red tournament at Sherman Lanes on Saturday morning.
Spring Lake
Wrestling: The Laker wrestling team went 1-2 on Wednesday night defeating West Catholic and falling to both Hamilton and Unity Christian. Bryce Collins, Devynn Tapastte, and Ari Bolstrom all secured their first career varsity wins as freshmen. Jack Parker, Max Montgomery, and Colin Huch all went 3-0 on the night. The Lakers travel to Muskegon for a quad on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.