Scores and more from recent high school action:
Grand Haven
Bowling: The Buccaneer girls topped East Kentwood 27-3 on Monday night. Lauren Elias had a career high of 199 in the team games, while Lauren Prokopec had the highest total in the second game with a 173. Their matches with Rockford on Wednesday ended after press time.
Spring Lake
Boys swim/dive: The Lakers ran into some speed on Tuesday at Hamilton as they dropped a 103-82 decision to the Hawkeyes.
"With the end of the season in sight, the focus on these dual meets has dwindled," coach Nick Zacek said. "It's not easy to ask for good swims when we're so broken down, but this kind of competition through pain is what we need to keep building towards our taper."
Charles Brown won the 200-yard and 500-yard freestyle events, and was a part of two relay victories.
A team of Brown, Ethan Hare, Johnny Wachter and Luke Zuelke won the 200 free relay in 1:33.19, and Noah Fletcher replaced Hare with a 400 relay win in 3:36.32.
Wachter won the 50 free and the butterfly, trimming his previous best by 1.7 seconds in 55.28. The Lakers head to Zeeland on Tuesday night.
Western Michigan Christian
Girls basketball: WMC tallied 55 points between the Wiersema sisters as they blew out Calvin Christian 73-49. Maddie Wiersema finished with 28 points and 17 rebounds, while sister Kyla notched 27 points and six boards.
Ashley Folkema added a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds as big margins in the middle quarters made the difference.
"They put on a show," coach Jeremy Goorman said. "Maddie was 14-for-22 from the floor, and Libby Mast did a great job defensively on their top player."
They host Muskegon Heights on Friday.
Boys basketball: An even game was decided by a third-quarter run as Calvin Christian topped WMC 56-46.
"We turned the ball over too many times to take the win," coach Kurt Gruppen said. "We have a lot we can build on, I'm proud of our defensive effort and execution."
Owen Varnado finished with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Sam Liggett added 14 points.
Fruitport Calvary Christian
Boys basketball: The Eagles split games at the start of the week against Holton and Holland Black River.
After a 61-37 defeat to Division 3 Holton on Monday, the Eagles bounced back with a 79-47 road win at Black River.
Bradley Richards was one of two FCC players with a double-double, scoring 27 points and adding 18 rebounds – Jacob May had 18 points and 10 assists.
They travel to state-ranked Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian on Friday for a key conference matchup. The teams have not faced off yet this season.
