Amid high winds and light rain, Western Michigan Christian boys soccer won their opening match of the Division 4 state tournament by romping to a 6-0 victory over Ravenna at home.
The Bulldogs were beaten 8-0 by WMC back on Oct. 6, but the poor weather made play difficult for both teams.
It didn't deter Gavin Riksen in the first half, as the junior collected a hat trick thanks to an early goal assisted by Tekalegn Vlasma four minutes in. Riksen rolled a rebound in from a corner three minutes later, and completed a hat trick with 15 minutes left in the half.
Charlie Buursma scored a fourth thanks to an Ashton Leffring assist with four minutes to the break, and Leffring found the net in the final minute.
After the break, Leffring's goal with 12 minutes to play was the only bit of scoring either way.
That victory sets up WMC for a home final against Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian. NorthPointe won a 2-0 contest between the teams when they met on Aug. 20 – the match was played at Holland Christian during a weekend tournament.
Kickoff on Friday is set for a 7 p.m. start.
The rest of Tuesday's action:
Spring Lake
Volleyball: The Lakers traveled to Hamilton on Tuesday for OK Blue conference tournament play, and managed a first-set victory before falling 18-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-19.
Kalli Lewkowski had a team-high 12 kills, while Ella Andree and Anna Fumarolo had eight each. Andree also had 18 digs, bettered only by Brooke Bolthouse's 19. Fumarolo and Lewkowski had three blocks each, while Avery Britt had 16 assists.
Now 20-14 overall, the Lakers' varsity has the rest of the week off. They'll play their final conference match of the season next Tuesday when they host Fruitport.
The junior varsity lost in two sets, while the freshman team took the opening set before falling in three.
Girls swim and dive: In Grand Rapids to take on former conference foes Catholic Central, the Lakers were 107-78 winners over the Cougars on Tuesday night.
Spring Lake took home two out of three relays, benefiting from an early GRCC disqualification to take the lead and hold it for the duration.
Kyla Meyers had the standout performance of the night for the Lakers, winning the individual medley in 2 minutes, 27.82 seconds and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:49.79.
Hannah Brown was part of the winning medley relay team alongside Alana Mazurek, Sadie Vander Heide and Bella Boodt, and Brown also earned wins in the 50 free and the 200-yard free relay with Mazurek, Tegan Rose and Tori Fouchea.
Boodt won the butterfly, Fouchea won the 200 free and took second in the backstroke, and Rose won the 100 free. Meyers, Rose, Fouchea and Lexi VanDonkelaar also won the 400 free relay to close the night, finishing in 4 minutes, 5.33 seconds.
Next up is senior night for the Lakers at home against powerhouse East Grand Rapids. Their meet is set for a 6:30 p.m. start – they have one more OK Rainbow meet at Mona Shores before the conference finals start on Nov. 4.
Fruitport
Volleyball: On the road at Allendale, the Trojans dropped a three-set match to the Falcons, falling 25-17, 25-19, 25-15.
Stat leaders for the night were Sadie Haase with seven kills and two blocks, Auebre Johnson had six kills with a block. Gracelynn Olson had two blocks, two aces and 19 assists. Lauren Reidel led the defense with 14 digs, with Kayla Kolberg not far behind at 13. The Trojans play again this Thursday at Whitehall in a four-team event.
