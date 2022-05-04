The combined Grand Haven/Spring Lake Rowing team participated in the Grand Rapids Invitational Regatta on April 30 at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids. The field consisted of 13 high school clubs from Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota. The team fielded four boats: Women’s Varsity Single, Men’s Novice 4, Women’s JV 4, and the Women’s Varsity 4.
In the single, Grace Worthington (Grand Haven) finished second in her heat and advanced to the finals where she placed 4th. The Women’s Varsity 4+ won their first heat and finished with a bronze medal. That boat consisted of Hanna Lameris (coxswain), Grace Worthington in the stroke seat along with Claire Kendall (Grand Haven), Haley Brosnan (Spring Lake), and Julia Drier (Muskegon Catholic Central).
