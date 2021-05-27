Over last weekend, the Grand Haven and Spring Lake rowing teams competed in the Scholastic Rowing Association of Michigan state championships.
Competing against 20 other teams across the state, teams from both schools finished in the top 10 of a handful of races. Generally, the teams train and compete together, but were separated for state championship purposes. The teams collectively entered five boats into competition at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.