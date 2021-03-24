IMG_kids

Pictured left to right: John Westhoff, Connor Sakel, Rhodes Verplank, Tyson Lieto, Austin Michael, Tanner Gesiakowski, Gavin Raha and coach Joel Westhoff. Not pictured: head coach Natalie Goran and Benjamin Goran.

 Courtesy photo

The Michigan High School Ski Coaches Association announced their all-state academic teams recently.  The Spring Lake (Division 2) and Grand Haven/Black River (Division 1) girls teams were both ranked first in their respective divisions.  The Laker girls had a combined grade point average of 3.895 and Bucs had a 3.877.  The Laker boys finished third in Division 2 with a 3.685 GPA.

