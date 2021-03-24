The Michigan High School Ski Coaches Association announced their all-state academic teams recently. The Spring Lake (Division 2) and Grand Haven/Black River (Division 1) girls teams were both ranked first in their respective divisions. The Laker girls had a combined grade point average of 3.895 and Bucs had a 3.877. The Laker boys finished third in Division 2 with a 3.685 GPA.
Local ski teams top state academic charts; St. Mary's takes fifth-grade tourney
