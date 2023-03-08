Youth skiers from the Tri-Cities competed at Boyne Mountain last weekend, taking part in the Welborn Cup Northern Michigan Club Racing Championship.
After second-place finishes in both the giant slalom and slalom events, Spring Lake's Charlie Reuterdahl won the girls' under-12 division for the Crystal Mountain Community Ski Club. No other race in the division finished in the top three of both events.
