GRAND HAVEN – Through July, the Mackinac Bridge Authority counted that 2,252,283 vehicles crossed the Mackinac Bridge. It’s impossible to cross that bridge and not see the giant expanse of water, Lake Michigan on the west side and Lake Huron to the east. There’s a certain curiosity involved with wondering what it’d be like to swim near that bridge.
In August, a group of swimmers from Grand Haven and Spring Lake did what few others have officially done: swim from one peninsula to another, all 4 miles.
The event was a 400-person swim known as the Mighty Mac Swim. It was the fourth time that Ferrysburg resident Jim Dreyer helped to organize the event, but the first time that a local open-water group comprised mostly of local residents were able to attempt the crossing.
“We’ve been swimming together multiple times a week since over 10 years ago,” Rebecca Beebe, 58, of Grand Haven said. “For all of us, it was a bucket list thing. Luckily we all made it, so thankfully none of us have that pressure of not finishing and having to do it again.”
The core group of swimmers will get together for distance swims in Lake Michigan while weather permits, or at Grand Haven H.S. during the winter. This was the furthest they’ve traveled for a 4-mile swim like the Mac, with a good portion of their races covering a 5K distance of 3.1 miles.
“Some people just would put their head down and swim it, and others were just going easy and having a good old time,” John Leitner, a Grand Haven native said. “I was one of those people that said ‘Hey, I just want to finish.’”
The first Mac swim took place in 2007 as part of a 50th-anniversary celebration with the Bridge. Then-governor Jennifer Granholm enlisted Dreyer’s help to commission a group of 50 to swim the length of the Straits of Mackinac on Labor Day during the annual bridge walk.
Dreyer has set a handful of Great Lakes-related records, including a world distance record for a 58.9-mile swim across Lake Superior in 2005. He plans on turning the Mac swim into an annual event after public support following the 50th-anniversary swim in 2007.
“The whole evolution is pretty amazing,” Dreyer said. “Prior to 2007, there were only 20 documented crossings of the Straits. 2007 wasn’t that long ago. On that day, we more than doubled that number. This year, we again more than doubled the amount of documented swimmers to cross the Straits on a single day in a single event.”
The event has taken off substantially, growing from the initial 50 finishers over a decade ago to 2019’s 312 official finishers.
“It was only supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event,” Dreyer added. “We figured the next time it would come around would be the 100th anniversary. I remember telling the governor, ‘Well, I’ll be 100 when the Bridge turns 94, so don’t count me out.’ The swim was such a success, every year there were tons of people calling for it to come again.”
The group of local swimmers had dealt with some tricky waters before, but what they faced in the Straits was both scenic and challenging.
“I’ve never done a swim like that,” Beebe said. “The scenery was beautiful. My husband Jim swam really close to the bridge, and he touched every single bridge abutment. I was on the right-hand side near Lake Huron, and I felt like I got more current.”
“My goal was to not hurt myself and to finish,” Leitner added. “I didn’t really consider it a race, but I’ve wanted to swim the Straits for a long time. We’ve been out on Lake Michigan with some pretty good waves, but the Straits are a different ballgame.”
The race started on the early morning of Aug. 11, as a 5:45 a.m. ferry ride enabled swimmers to jump off and begin the race in the early hours. The winning time came from Dexter’s Christopher Thompson, who finished the race in a little over an hour and a half. People came from as far away as Australia to compete, but not everyone involved wanted to race.
“To get ready for it, we’d do 4-mile swims or close to it,” Beebe said. “We used to do local events that were a mile and three-quarters, now we think that’s nothing. We were all really prepared and most of us didn’t really race it, we just treated it like a regular event.”
Dreyer and his team have partnered with a local ferry service in the Mackinac area to increase the size of the event in case of emergencies. Now, his hope is that the event can continue to progress in the coming years.
“A lot of people will go across that bridge and look down and wonder what it’d be like to swim it. The ones that do it, they can speak to what it’s like. That’s a story to tell for the rest of their life.”
While Beebe and the rest of the local group are unsure that they’ll be constant fixtures in the swim annually, at least they know they have a memory to keep for life, as well as another item checked off their personal bucket lists.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better day, and that’s why a few of us might not do it again,” Beebe said. “How could it be better?”
