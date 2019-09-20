GRAND HAVEN – There’s only one word that Jack Nicklaus had for his design team after checking in on American Dunes Golf Club on Thursday: pleased.
Nicklaus was on the property Thursday afternoon as part of a check on the course, and the famed golfer was excited about the progress of the construction team following a handful of minor hurdles over the summer – including one major change from his last visit in August.
“It’s got grass,” Nicklaus said. “The only thing that’s really changed is that there’s color, and I think that’s really neat. We were hoping to get a minimum of six holes [done], and it looks like we’re going to get nine or 10 holes probably grass plus the driving range. That’s more than we anticipated.”
This was not a multi-hour, pre-planned visit like the one in the middle of last month, but with the first three and last three holes seeded, it was a chance for Nicklaus to see the status of the course before the winter curtails development. It was the third visit to Grand Haven for Nicklaus this summer and his last until the spring.
“I think we’re doing pretty well,” the 18-time major winner said. “We should probably have the holes with grass playable by the Fourth of July, and Labor Day [2020] for the rest of the course. That’s our goal right now.”
Much of Thursday’s visit was spent on bits and pieces of the front nine, with Nicklaus and lead architect Chris Cochran talking and adjusting small changes to individual sections of holes. There was chatter to adjusting the tee boxes and landing areas on the par-5 fourth hole, a behemoth that can play over 700 yards from the back of four tee boxes.
“You don’t design just a part of a golf course,” Nicklaus said. “You try to make every part of the golf course good. My philosophy is that I don’t like a course with weak shots on it. You have some holes, like No. 4, where you really don’t make a tee shot really difficult, because then the rest of the hole is really difficult.
“No. 5 is a pretty difficult tee shot. We’re trying to balance it out,” he added. “You don’t want too many holes where you kill them off the tee and then kill them on the second shot. We try to give them some breathing room.”
American Dunes general manager Doug Bell was also on hand yesterday as part of a team that included members of both the American Dunes ownership group and some members of the Nicklaus Design group. A group of about 20 roamed the course in Kubota all-terrain vehicles, Nicklaus and Cochran stopping here and there to comment to members of their team.
“Most of the time yesterday was spent on holes Nos. 4, 8 and 12,” Bell said. “He liked holes 5-7, those are irrigated and next week we’ll start seeding those.”
A big discussion about No. 12 involves the water level of a pond near the green. Depending on the natural change in the water level after the winter, that will have an effect on how Nicklaus wants the hole to look come next summer.
Bell has been involved with a handful of course-design projects over the years, assisting with a Nicklaus design at the Dallas Athletic Club in Texas in the 1980s as well as courses in Cadillac and Manistee. He became part of the American Dunes project earlier this summer.
“For him to come in and approve the pond at 12, was huge,” Bell said. “We have to jump around but we do that based on our budget – where do we go first, where do the trees come down and where do we they have to go out of. We’d love No. 9 to be seeded with 1 and 18 so that when people pull into the parking lot, it looks beautiful.”
Problem is, No. 9 is a major access point for construction crews on a tight 145-acre property.
“It just has to wait until the end,” Bell added. “It’s not the perfect scenario, but it’s just the reality of working in a tight, restrained area.”
Nicklaus and Cochran are planning to try a few “fun” things on the course. Even if a 700-yard-plus par-5 doesn’t exactly sound like fun on its face, a 45-degree rotation to the par-3 No. 6 tee box and the effect of the dunes on at least a side of every hole on the course have been some of the features touted thus far.
“I mean, when we first came out here, it was a forest that happened to have some golf holes running through it,” Cochran said. Cochran will visit American Dunes every couple of weeks to work with Bell and construction crews. “Now, to take out all the trees and expose the sand, expose the contours and natural beauties, to be able to enhance that, it’s fun.”
Along the way, there has been the occasional struggle related to reshaping an entire golf course. A storm in early August forced the hand of the design team, calling for a previously-unplanned update to the driving range. Either way, Nicklaus and Cochran – with the help of the construction crews and the Nicklaus Design team – are looking forward to where American Dunes is in the development process.
“It’s how you’ve taken ideas of things you’ve seen all over the world, and adapt them to the situation,” Nicklaus said following Thursday’s tour. “I give my guys freedom to do things and have fun with it. If I don’t like it, we change it. If we do, then we expand on it.
“We’re a team, it’s not just me,” he added. “My design team has carried out my ideas and some of their ideas. The goal is to come up with a collaborative effort that looks good on this property and people enjoy.”
Cochran has spent his fair share of the summer in Grand Haven, and is similarly pleased with the progress.
“The evolution is always fun,” Cochran added. “Especially on such a great natural site that lends itself to exceptional design. I’m very pleased, because we had some real hiccups at the beginning of the project that really hurt the progress. But people have come through, and now we have the answers we need. Things are coming along really well.”
Nicklaus even had a closing statement that indicated how excited he was to continue.
“Come back and see us. This golf course is going to get a lot of acclaim, I promise you.”
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
