GRAND HAVEN – Despite convincing wins at the top two singles positions, Grand Haven boys tennis couldn’t hold their advantage on Wednesday, settling for a 4-4 tie with Mona Shores in a home conference match.
Senior Noah Bachmann and freshman Issac Postema dropped just three games in four sets of play in convincing wins, as Bachmann moved to 8-1 on the year.
“Jonah Sispera and Grant Taylor at 4-doubles did a really nice job,” Grand Haven head coach Chris Wilton said. “They do a really good job keeping balls in the court and playing steady all the time. They just need to keep a level head.”
The two freshmen made quick work of their Sailor opponents at 4-doubles, winning 6-2, 6-2 as one of two doubles winners for the Bucs for another early point on the board. Coupled with wins for Bachmann and Postema, Grand Haven was up 3-1 early after a loss from the 3-doubles team of Jared Englert and Carter Prieditis.
A win from juniors Tyler DeGram and AJ Koster at the 2-doubles position secured at least a tie for the Bucs. Down early in the first set, the team battled back to force a tiebreak, which they won to take momentum into a 6-2 second-set win.
“They struggled early,” Wilton said. “That said, they really got it together and did a good job.”
Bachmann’s match was the first one off the court, winning 6-1, 6-0 in a convincing performance. The all-state senior has lost just once in the early season, falling to a Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood player in a third-set tiebreak.
“I feel good about where I’m at,” Bachmann said. “Helping the other guys is always something I’m trying to do, kind of a ‘you help me, I’ll help you’ thing.”
The freshman Postema has risen to the No. 2 singles spot on the team, and was in control during a 6-1, 6-1 win of his own.
“I’ve worked really hard,” Postema said. “We’ve started well both for myself and as a team. Playing Noah definitely helps me get better. All his shots and the way he acts on the court is really helpful for me.”
From there, the Bucs just couldn’t find their way over the line. The 1-doubles team of sophomores Aashray Mandala and Josh Schmidt recovered from losing their first set to win the second 6-4, but in a 10-point super-tiebreaker to decide the match, a vocal and energetic Mona Shores team jumped to a quick lead before winning 10-3 to win the match.
Nearly simultaneously, Grand Haven senior Weston Taylor never quite recovered from his first-set loss to lose 7-5, 6-1, making the score 4-3 Grand Haven as the final match finished up.
Junior Ian Rant was locked in a tight match of his own, winning the first set 7-5. After losing the second set 6-4, another super-tiebreak would decide the meet. Despite falling behind 7-2, Rant got to the net and got aggressive to win the next four points. Rant’s overhead kept the tiebreak on serve at 8-7, and after a Mona Shores error, Rant had an opportunity to break serve with the tiebreak tied at eight.
However, a forehand volley beat Rant on the backhand side to open the door for the Sailors to snatch a tie in the meet. A backhand overhead from Rant sailed out of bounds at 9-all, and Rant couldn’t fight back for a third time, losing the super-tiebreak 11-9.
The Bucs opened their conference slate with a draw, but will be in action again this afternoon at home against Big Rapids.
