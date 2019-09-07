Bucs' defense solid, but offense sputters in loss to TC West

Grand Haven varsity football traveled north on Friday to take on Traverse City West. Despite an early lead, the Bucs slipped to the Titans with a 19-6 road loss to cede control of the Coast Guard Cup.
“We’ve got some things to work on,” Grand Haven head coach Joe Nelson said. “A lot of little things, our poise, game control. We have to look at how they were able to run on us.”
The Bucs led early through Connor Worthington’s 71-yard touchdown in the first quarter, but lost focus and went into the break down 13-7 following an Aiden Griggs touchdown.
However, the Grand Haven offense would stagnate after the long touchdown, mustering just 188 yards of total offense on the night despite the long Worthington run.
“I give them credit,” Nelson said. “TC West has a heck of a defense, and we have to find what our niche is offensively.
Grand Haven’s defense was active early in the second half, forcing a punt near midfield on the Titans’ first possession of the half. However, a couple of negative plays forced the Bucs into punting deep in their own territory.
Griggs had solid field position upon receiving the punt, and his return was well into Bucs territory, giving the Titan offense a short field at the Bucs’ 32-yard line. From there, the Bucs’ defense was stout, forcing a missed field goal to keep the game within one possession at the end of the third quarter.
The Bucs just couldn’t sustain much offensive momentum against a stout Titan defense, getting trapped in their own half and struggling to string together multiple first downs. Meanwhile, TC West was happy to run the clock down by keeping their offense on the ground.
Their dominance on the ground paid off midway through the fourth quarter, as TC West picked up a close-range rushing touchdown from three yards out to make it 19-6 following a missed 2-point conversion.
The Bucs’ defense also couldn’t get off the field in the later stages, as a roughing the passer call derailed a stop on third down in the fourth quarter that would have given Grand Haven a lifeline on offense. Despite a solid defensive performance, the Bucs were unable to string a drive together that would have given them a shot at winning the game.
Aidan Cooper and Will McWatters led the Bucs defensively with five and four solo tackles apiece, each adding a tackle for loss. Joe Costello was next highest for Grand Haven with three solo tackles.
Grand Haven moves to 1-1 on the season and will travel to Hudsonville next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.