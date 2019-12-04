Bucs embracing process in difficult O-K Red

The Grand Haven boys basketball team had a strong 2018-19 season, finishing second in the O-K Red conference before falling to an 18-win Muskegon team in the opening round of districts. This season will be more of an unknown for the Buccaneers as their starting back court from a year ago graduated. The loss of Casey Constant and Bryce Taylor and how Grand Haven can replace their production is key for them this season.
“Three guys we are expecting to have a big year from are Drew Sinke, Owen Ross and Adam Strom,” Grand Haven head coach Greg Immink said. “Those are three guys who are three-year varsity players. Now, they are going to be stepping into bigger roles. They played significant minutes for us last year at positions two through five and I think especially in the early going it’s going to be important for those guys to be leaders for us on and off the court.”
While they lost valuable players, Grand Haven still boasts a roster that has strong senior leadership. The Buccaneers will have a good mix of experienced leaders and underclassmen who will play significant minutes this season.
“Landon VanBeek is a junior, I expect to have a big year this year. Owen Worthington was up as a freshman last year and as one of the guys who has varsity playing experience we expect to have a good year. Nic Stump is a sophomore that will be up on varsity, he will play the three or four for us.”
The Bucs play a tough schedule as they do every year with the O-K Red schedule they play. With their new back court, the offense will be a work in progress early on in the season, so their hallmark will be their efforts on the defensive end.
“We’ve been focusing on defense more this year than we have in years past. Defensively, we’ve got to lock it down because that’s where everything starts. I’m excited to see how we can play on that end of the floor and how that will translate to the other end,” Owen Ross said.
“We have the potential to be a very good defensive team this year,” Immink said. “We will probably have to lean on that a bit in the beginning of the year while we find our offense and get guys acquainted with the way we want to play and with each other. That will take some time, but our hustle and defensive toughness will give us a chance early on and keep us in games.”
The Bucs have tapered their expectations for this season, and have taken a more process-oriented mindset to this year. Grand Haven is looking to be competitive night in and night out.
“The biggest expectation for us to compete every night. Whether we are playing our best ball or not, I want us to be hungry to compete,” Immink said. “I think our guys will. As the season goes along and we gain some experience, we will be a better team in March than we will be in December. That is the goal every is to improve. This is a team that can make significant strides and team chemistry is going to be important for us.”
As a senior leader, Ross is expecting to take on a bigger role and showcase his diverse skill set. Along with his own growth, he is looking to make a statement in the O-K Red.
“For myself, I would like to expand how I’ve played in the past. This is my third year being a starter and I’m looking forward to expanding my role. We would obviously like to win the conference and we are setting pretty big goals for ourselves this season.” Ross said.
Grand Haven opens the season Dec. 13 at Reeths-Puffer before playing their next two games at home against Godwin Heights and Spring Lake on Dec. 17 and Dec. 20.
Contact D'Angelo Starks by email at dstarks@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @DAngelo_Starks.
SCHEDULE
12/13 at Reeths-Puffer
12/17 vs. Godwin Heights
12/20 vs. Spring Lake
12/27 vs. Lakeshore Cup
12/28 vs. Lakeshore Cup
1/7 at Hamilton
1/10 at West Ottawa
1/14 at Hudsonville
1/17 vs. Rockford
1/21 vs Grandville
1/24 at Caledonia
1/28 at East Kentwood
1/31 vs. Jenison
2/7 vs. West Ottawa
2/11 vs. Hudsonville
2/14 at Rockford
2/18 at Grandville
2/21 vs. Caledonia
2/25 vs. East Kentwood
2/28 at Zeeland West
