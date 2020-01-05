Bucs finish second in Stan Konrad tourney

MUSKEGON — Six straight losses weren't how Grand Haven-Spring Lake hockey wanted to end 2019.
Instead, the holiday break brought some cheer back to the Buccaneers' hockey program with a major win on Friday night. Their 3-2 victory against Mona Shores was a happy surprise for a team in desperate need of some confidence.
"We went back to basics over break," Grand Haven head coach Keegan Ferris. "This weekend was a great way to be rewarded for all the work we did."
Sophomore goaltender Aiden Steele was a major reason for the Bucs' improved results. As the Bucs were outshot 19-4 in the first period against the Sailors, Steele made a number of solid saves to keep the game scoreless after the first period.
"He was a huge part of it," Ferris said. "He stood on his head and kept us in the game. It started with him and trickled all the way up to the front."
Mona Shores scored the only goal of the second period, but Spring Lake junior Zach Mitchell went on a one-man scoring spree that started less than five minutes into the third period.
Evan Yasick found Mitchell on a 2-on-1 following a turnover, and Mitchell made no mistake to tie the game at one.
Both teams dug in defensively with a handful of minutes remaining in regulation, but after a Mona Shores player was called for a high-sticking penalty, Mitchell struck again, this time on the power play. After receiving a pass from Yasick, Mitchell cut inside from the right wing and wristed a shot high past the Sailor goaltender. Less than a minute later, Mitchell's perfect night was sealed by a turnover and shot from distance that found its way in for 3-1 with just 5:17 to play.
"We worked all break and changed some things up," Mitchell said. "We worked our butts off, we just were trying to keep it close and then we worked right with them. Aiden was amazing, it made things a lot easier for us."
Although Mona Shores responded with another goal 32 seconds later, Steele made a handful of saves and the Bucs defense tightened up to secure the rivalry win.
"We couldn't have written it better," Ferris said. "Just chipped away and started to transition better, once the pucks started going in it was great to see."
In Saturday's final, the Bucs couldn't keep up their same defensive effort against Reeths-Puffer.
Two minutes into the game, Connor Hilliker was found out in front from Navarre Klint's smart pass, and Hilliker opened the scoring for the Rockets. Steele kept the Bucs in the game with a handful of saves, but he couldn't keep out a redirect in front from Matt Herniman after a shot from the blue line.
A shorthanded breakaway goal from Caden Brainard made it 3-0 after the first period, and Grand Haven's frustration came largely on the power play.
After the Rockets were called for a five-minute major, Grand Haven took a pair of minor penalties themselves, missing out on an opportunity to get back into the game.
Mac Reeser gave the Bucs life with five minutes left in the third period, taking advantage of a late Rocket line change to score his second goal of the year, but it came a little too late.
Hilliker's second goal, another shorthanded tally, killed off the game with 2:30 remaining.
"They just had more energy," Ferris said. "On the power play, we need to be winning pucks and they won them, they got two breakaways out of it. Credit to them."
Ferris also mentioned that there were still "growing pains" for his team, even after the improvement against the Sailors on Friday.
"That game just showed that we need to bring it every night," Ferris said. "It's such an important skill and we just didn't have it for a full 51 minutes today."
The weekend split moves the Bucs to 3-8 on the year, with a trip to Traverse City up next weekend. They'll play Walled Lake Northern on Jan. 10 at the Centre Ice Arena.
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
