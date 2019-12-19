Bucs headed back to drawing board after Kenowa Hills loss

WALKER — Four goals from Kenowa Hills senior Gabe Partridge added to Grand Haven hockey's growing frustration on Wednesday night, as the Buccaneers fell 5-2. It's the fourth straight loss for the mix of Bucs and Lakers.
"We're not a very well-coached team right now," Grand Haven head coach Keegan Ferris said. "We're not doing a lot of the little things, and that starts with me."
The Bucs were even through two periods with the Knights thanks to goals from Luke Rantanen and Gavin Cunningham, but a breakaway from Partridge and a power-play goal from Nolan Bruxvoort doomed the Bucs.
"Consistency is a very hard skill," Ferris said. "We're looking to get better at that. Sure, there were bright spots. Tristen Goss had a great game. [Goaltender] Aiden Steele, yeah, he gave up four goals but they weren't his fault. We need to learn how to sustain pressure for a length of time."
The opening minutes of the game were full of action, as Partridge opened the scoring on a rebound 36 seconds into the game. Rantanen's shot from the blue line snaked through traffic and scored just two minutes later.
Steele made a handful of saves to keep the Bucs in the game through two periods, but Grand Haven found themselves unable to create clear-cut scoring chances even on the power play. Cunningham's goal with 10:30 left in the second period came via hard work out in front of the Knights' net. A couple attempts were saved before the Spring Lake junior could poke a shot past the Kenowa Hills goaltender.
A Partridge breakaway goal early in the third period gave the Knights a lead they would keep the rest of the night. As the Bucs struggled to break down the Kenowa Hills defense, the Knights could catch Grand Haven out of position, and Partridge could make them pay. A late tripping call against the Knights plus an empty net gave the Bucs a 6-on-4 advantage, but Partridge squeezed between a pair of defenders to tap in his fourth goal of the night with 12 seconds left.
Cunningham and Clayton Cooper assisted the Rantanen goal, while Evan Yasick found Cunningham for Grand Haven's second goal.
"Aiden is one of our true competitors," Ferris said. "It's frustrating for him, because he expects more out of himself. That's how I want it, instead of being one to point fingers."
On the backs of four straight losses, Ferris and his coaching staff have a test ahead of them with games approaching on Friday and Saturday against Grand Rapids Christian and Forest Hills Northern/Eastern.
"We've got to go back to basics," Ferris said. "We have to learn how to work hard again and throw everything out the window. Let's reestablish the culture we have over these last few years so that we can branch that into bigger things."
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
