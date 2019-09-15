With plenty of weekend sports across west Michigan this weekend, we've put it all in one place. A Grand Haven swimming relay team broke a school record as the Bucs hosted the West Michigan Relays, while Fruitport hosted a volleyball tournament, and Spring Lake a swim meet.
Soccer
Spring Lake: The Lakers took on Reeths-Puffer at home Saturday afternoon and secured a 2-0 victory. Spring Lake's Sheldon Bunnell found the back of the net twice in the first half. The defense of Aidan Parker, Porter Saunders, Jonah Wilhelm, Gavin DeVowe and Armani Albertias was instrumental in the win. Spring Lake plays again Tuesday when they take on Coopersville at home.
Western Michigan Christian: The Warriors took on number three ranked Lenawee Christian Friday. The match was a battle, but captain Brevin Byrne had a big game for the Warriors and scored two goals and had the assist on the game-winning goal. With one minute left in the match Bryne sent a ball into the box for teammate Charlie Alfree to head into the net. Alfree's goal led to the Warriors' 3-2 victory. The win pushed the WMC record to 5-1-2 for the season and they look to build on the momentum of this game when they take on Manistee at home today.
Volleyball
Fruitport: The Trojans hosted a tournament Saturday and went 1-4 in their matches. Their first match was against North Muskegon, and the Trojans dropped both sets 25-15. The next opponent was Montague who defeated the Trojans 25-16 and 27-25. Their win came against Grant after a split 25-20 and 22-25. The Trojans won via a total-points tiebreaker. TC West topped the Trojans 25-18 in both sets and Fruitport dropped their match to Western Michigan Christian 25-22 and 16-25, losing via the tiebreaker.
Ellie Fisher, Madalyn Fett and Sydney Bol were the leaders offensively for the Trojans with 25, 16 and 14, respectively. Jessie Paquin lead the team in aces with eight and also lead the teams passing with 53 assists. Jenna VanderVelde added four aces and 28 assists to the team total of 81. The Trojans are now 5-10-2 and play again Tuesday at home versus Jenison.
Grand Haven: The Bucs traveled to Novi over the weekend for a tournament in Novi. After being placed in a high-quality group for pool play, Grand Haven went 2-1 to advance to the Gold bracket.
The Bucs' opening match was a two-set victory against Farmington Hills, where junior Mackenzie Gross continued her solid play from Thursday night's home quad into the weekend. Senior Sarah Knoll also had a strong day, contributing as a major factor from multiple positions on the court.
"Reilly Swierbut and Samantha Boeve had a really strong day passing the ball," Grand Haven head coach Aaron Smaka said. "Sam has done a great job finding multiple attackers to pass to."
The Bucs turned around to play Brighton in their second match and won the first set 25-18. After dropping the second set, a well-played third set went narrowly in the favor of the Bulldogs. The Bucs rebounded to beat South Lyon after the Brighton loss.
Grand Haven drew Stoney Creek in the quarterfinal match and played two tight sets. The Cougars narrowly edged out the Bucs, advancing via a 25-21, 25-22 win.
The Bucs moved to 24-5 on the season, and O-K Red play starts with a Thursday trip to Grandville.
Western Michigan Christian: The Warriors played in the Fruitport Invitational Saturday and lost in the semifinals of their bracket play. In pool play, the Warriors split with Fruitport 22-25 and 25-16, split with Montague 24-26 and 25-17, defeated Grant 25-17 and 25-14, and split with TC West 23-25 and 15-22. In the quarterfinals of bracket play, WMC took on Gull Lake and won in three sets, 16-25, 25-18 and 15-12. They moved on to play Kinglsey and dropped the match 25-20, 25-21.
Alisha Leffring led the way offensively with 46 kills while Kyla Wiersema and Taylor Folkema added 31 and 21. Chloe Mitchell had nine aces and Leffring added seven to the teams total. Mitchell was the leading passer for the Warriors with 138 assists. The Warriors are now 14-9-3 and take on Muskegon Heights on the road Tuesday.
Spring Lake: The Spring Lake junior varsity team was at the Reeths-Puffer Invitational on Saturday and went 3-1 in their matches. The Lakers defeated Kenowa Hills 25-20, 19-25 and 18-16, they then played Montague and won 15-15, 25-23 and 16-14. Their last match of pool play was a win versus Cedar Springs 25-16 and 25-21. The Lakers were the No. 1 seed after their 3-0 record in pool gave them a bye until the semifinals. In the semifinal match, they took on Kenowa Hills again and dropped the match 25-13 in both sets.
Nicole Schmitt and Maddy Duer lead in kills with 15 and 11. They were followed by a trio of teammates, Emma Nicles, Inez Allard and Lily Schafer each had eight. On defense, Makenna Glombowski had 30 digs while Anna Bisacky had 20 and Taylor Vette had 18. The Lakers are now 6-4 and play again Tuesday at Coopersville.
Tennis
Grand Haven: The Buccaneers hosted a quad on Saturday with Spring Lake, Zeeland West and North Muskegon in attendance. Grand Haven won the tournament with a team score of 18 followed closely by Zeeland West at 17. The Bucs won four of the eight flights in the tournament. 2-singles player Isaac Postema won his flight, Weston Taylor won from the 3-singles position, Ian Rant won the 4-singles flight and in doubles, Carter Prieditis and Brayden Rowley won the 3-doubles flight. The Bucs were down won of their 1-doubles players due to sickness, but the team of Aashray Mandala and Alex Waite won two out of their three matches. The 2-doubles pairing of Tyler Degram and AJ Koster took two out of three themselves.
Grand Haven plays today at home against East Kentwood.
Spring Lake: The Lakers were also in the Grand Haven quad Saturday and finished third with 7 points as a team. The doubles team of Sean Bennink and Jackson Der Vartanian won all of their matches and placed first in the number four doubles flight. 4-singles player August Druzgal won a match against North Muskegon 4-6, 6-3, 3-1. AJ Dalman and Dawson Sherman beat the number one pairing from North Muskegon 7-6, 6-4. Grant Kieft and Mason De Vries won 6-4, 6-4 against North Muskegon's 3-doubles team. The Lakers play today in Northpointe in a conference matchup.
Cross Country
Grand Haven: The Grand Haven girls cross country team traveled to Michigan State for the Spartan Invitational and placed 31st in the elite division. Jenna Ray crossed the finish line first for the Buccaneers with a time of 21:50. She was followed by Alex Amores at 22:30, Allison Kelly at 22:14, Peyton Brill at 22:22 and Eden Traub rounded out the team's top five with a time of 22:33. The Bucs run again next on Tuesday in the O-K Red meet where they will take on four top teams in the state in West Ottawa, Rockford, Caledonia and Hudsonville.
Swimming
Grand Haven: The West Michigan Relays were hosted at Grand Haven this weekend and history was made for the Buccaneers. The team of Ellyn Skodack, Alonna Clark, Ocean Veldhouse and Kathryn Ackerman set a school record in the 800-yard free relay clocking a time of 7:56.95. As a team, Grand Haven finsihed sixth in the meet with 268 points. Skodack, Clark, Veldhouse and Ackerman also won the 500-yard free progressive relay with a time of 4:41.71. The Grand Haven girls swim team is back in the pool Thursday when they take on Grandville.
Water Polo
Grand Haven: The boys' water polo team was in East Kentwood on Friday and Saturday, playing their way to a 4-0 record. Their first game was against Okemos in which the Buccaneers came away with a 9-5 win. Nick Wilson scored three goals and had four steals and Thomas MacDonald had three goals and three steals.
In the second game against Portage, Grand Haven won 12-2. Five different players scored goals for the Buccaneers and MacDonald led the way with six goals. East Kentwood came next and this game would be the toughest test of the weekend. The Bucs won 9-8 and MacDonald once again contributed multiple goals to the cause with four. The last matchup of the weekend came against East Grand Rapids.
The Buccaneers are now 8-5 on the season and play East Grand Rapids tonight at home.
