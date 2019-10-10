Bucs ready for playoff push?

GRAND HAVEN – There is just one way into this year’s playoffs for Grand Haven’s varsity football team.
Win their last three games and hope they have enough points to qualify at 5-4. It won’t be easy, but the Buccaneers haven’t exactly done the whole “easy” thing this year.
Grand Haven’s 31-28 overtime victory against East Kentwood last Friday was fairly simple through three quarters. The Bucs were up 28-7 after three quarters and looked primed for a comfortable yet surprising win on the road. From there, the Falcons fought back to tie the game and send it to overtime before Teague Wilson’s 24-yard field goal won the game for Grand Haven.
The Bucs’ toughest remaining test could come on Friday night, as Caledonia finds itself in the exact same position as Grand Haven – fighting for their playoff lives.
“We’re trying to keep our guys focused in,” Grand Haven head coach Joe Nelson said. “This week for us is about playing a full 48 [minutes], and we can’t look ahead.”
At first glance, it seems fairly unusual that any team – even one as experienced as Grand Haven with their 24 seniors – can click in this way and change their performances so drastically from the start of the year. For senior running back and linebacker Austin Broemer, there might be a simple fix to what plagued the Bucs during losses to Traverse City West, Hudsonville and Grandville.
“It all comes from winning,” Broemer said. The senior assisted on four tackles during the overtime win over East Kentwood. “Winning changes a lot of things, once you start to believe, winning happens.”
Caledonia will head into Gene Rothi Field on Friday night in the exact same position as the Bucs. At 2-4 themselves, the loser of Friday’s game will be eliminated from playoff contention. The Scots have a slightly more uphill climb to make the playoffs even with a win, having already played 0-6 West Ottawa and still facing a date with 5-1 Grandville in the regular season’s final weekend.
“We have to win where we are now,” Nelson said. “That’s the focus we’re trying to emphasize. Yeah, it’s nice to think about postseason play since that’s a goal of ours, but we have to take care of now first, otherwise, that goal doesn’t happen. We have to rein ourselves in a little bit.”
Over the last three years, Caledonia has been a thorn in Grand Haven’s side – that’s probably putting it mildly. Last year’s game in Caledonia was decided with 21 seconds left in regulation, when the Scots converted a 2-point conversion to win the game 28-27. The playoff stakes are one thing, but revenge might be another.
“It’s been a close battle or a one-play game for three years in a row,” Nelson added. “There’s some motivation there. They’re a gritty, tough, pound-it kind of team. They’re going to fly to the football [defensively] and do things right. We just have to make sure that we’re doing our assignments and that our margin of error is less than theirs.”
That group of seniors remembered last year’s game, and have used the Bucs’ results so far as motivation to turn things around with that win last Friday. Now, with their season on the line week-to-week, they’re using trust in each other to lead the way.
“We just have to keep playing fast and physical like we have been,” Broemer said. “We’re starting to trust each other a little more, and play as a team.”
Senior quarterback Alex Kapala echoed his coaching staff when it came to this week’s goal.
“We’re just focused on the next game, we have to go one game at a time,” Kapala said. The senior completed just 1 of his 6 passing attempts last week, but a 46-yard completion to Braydon Franz went for a touchdown. “Our goal this week is to win all 48. We have to win every rep and play hard, and play fast and physical. It’s going to be an exciting game, but if anything that’s just going to motivate us to work harder.”
And as for Friday’s atmosphere, with a confident Bucs sideline and the potential for a Homecoming crowd to swing the momentum Grand Haven’s way? Kapala gave a wry smile when asked if that would help.
“For sure,” Kapala said. “It always feels great having a big crowd around you.”
Contact Kyle Turk at kturk@grandhaventribune.com or on Twitter @KyleTurkGHT.
