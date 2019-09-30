Bucs win West Ottawa Invite, WMC volleyball wins in weekend roundup

Here are the results from the weekend’s prep action:
Grand Haven
Volleyball: The Buccaneers were at the West Ottawa Invite on Saturday and won the tournament, going 6-0 on the day. The Bucs only dropped one set during the tournament. They defeated West Ottawa 2-1 and then beat Traverse City West, Allendale, Reeths-Puffer, St. Joseph, and Zeeland East 2-0. Ashley Slater had a big day, finishing with 56 kills, 12 aces, 28 digs and 7 blocks.
Mackenzie Gross had 39 kills and 33 digs, while Sarah Knoll added 33 kills to the team's total of 168. Samantha Boeve had 143 assists to go with 22 digs and 9 aces. Reece Redder and Reilly Swierbut had 41 and 32 digs, respectively. The Bucs are 33-5 on the season and play again Thursday at Hudsonville.
Tennis: Saturday’s tennis tournament was canceled due to inclement weather.
Spring Lake
Volleyball: The Lakers went 1-2 in their quad at Montague on Saturday. They started out their morning losing to Hepseria, 25-22, 22-25 and 12-15. They defeated Fremont 25-17 and 26-24. In their last match of the day, they lost 25-21 and 25-18.
Abbi Perkins led with 21 kills on the day, Alicia Mumby had 10, and Madalyn Lisman added 7. Meah Bajt and Kendra Kieft led the defense with 21 and 20 digs. Kyla Koblyak was helping all over the court on offense finishing with five aces and 45 assists.
The Lakers are at Comstock Park on Tuesday.
Fruitport
Football: The Trojans traveled to the state's top team in Muskegon on Friday, losing 59-0. The Big Reds ran for a total of 389 yards on the ground, and Fruitport could only muster 16 total yards. Fruitport will host Kenowa Hills next week.
Soccer: The Trojans were at Orchard View on Saturday coming away with a 3-3 tie. The Trojans were down 2-0 early, but a goal by Logan Manciu brought Fruitport within one. Orchard View responded with a goal of their own to extend their lead to 3-1. Carr Golden scored for the Trojans off of a Manciu pass and with 18 minutes remaining Ryan Laus found the back of the net to tie. Justin Laus and Will Braun combined to make 6 saves in goal for Fruitport.
The Trojans are at home taking on Muskegon on Tuesday. The junior varsity won their match 1-0.
Western Michigan Christian
Soccer: The Warriors took on Whitehall at home as part of their Warrior Weekend. WMC fell behind with a penalty kick early on and with 18 minutes to go in the game Whitehall added another goal. The Warriors dropped their match 2-0.
WMC is now 8-2-3 and move on to take on Muskegon Catholic Central on the road Tuesday.
Volleyball: The volleyball team took on Covenant Christian and defeated them in four sets 25-17, 23-25, 25-20 and 25-18.
Alisha Leffring, Kyla Wiersema and Taylor Folkema led the team in kills with 13, 12, and seven. Chloe Mitchell had 41 assists for the Warriors. Defensively Leffring, Mitchell and Megan Heiss led in digs with 21,14 and 14.
WMC is now 17-9-3 and takes on Ludington at home on Tuesday.
